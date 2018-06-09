Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar's Brazil look strong as Germany, Argentina tackle problems


Football Neymar's Brazil look strong as Germany, Argentina tackle problems

Neymar's acclaimed return ahead of the World Cup supplied Brazil with an immeasurable boost, but holders Germany and Argentina arrive at the tournament confronting inconsistent form and disrupted preparations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Neymar will be vital as Brazil target a record sixth World Cup play

Neymar will be vital as Brazil target a record sixth World Cup

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Neymar's acclaimed return ahead of the World Cup supplied Brazil with an immeasurable boost, but holders Germany and Argentina arrive at the tournament confronting inconsistent form and disrupted preparations.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar's swashbuckling display in a 45-minute appearance against Croatia last weekend largely dismissed lingering concerns over his fitness after more than three months out with a fractured foot.

The 26-year-old admitted he was only at "80 percent" but promised he would be raring to go come Brazil's first game at the finals against Switzerland on June 17.

"For the first match back I actually expected less from him! I would have been happy with a quieter performance," Brazil coach Tite said of Neymar. "What he did was really extraordinary."

Brazil's form under Tite, appointed midway through a faltering qualifying campaign, suggests it will be difficult to stop the five-time world champions from adding another title in Russia.

A reinvigorated Selecao have won 16 of 20 matches with the former Corinthians boss at the helm, a 1-0 loss to Argentina last year in Melbourne the only defeat since he took charge.

Spain, unbeaten since Julen Lopetegui was named coach after Euro 2016, are back among the genuine contenders after a catastrophic 2014 World Cup and another early exit the European Championship.

"Spanish football has lived through an extraordinary, historic period in 2008, 2010 and 2012, but after that the team has not found the same consistency or success," Lopetegui told AFP.

"We have to grow again as a team. We have the biggest ambitions but we are also very aware that we arrive at this World Cup feeling humble and wanting to prove ourselves."

Spain cruised through a qualifying section featuring Italy, and delivered a further warning to their World Cup rivals with a 6-1 demolition of Argentina in March.

But they will be tested immediately in Russia when they launch their group stage campaign against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on June 15.

Trouble ahead for Germany?

Manuel Neuer's comeback following eight months out with a foot injury has given Germany a much-needed shot in the arm, with Joachim Loew's side struggling to hit their stride ahead of their title defence.

Ilkay Gundogan missed both the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016 due to injury play

Ilkay Gundogan missed both the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016 due to injury

(AFP/File)

An unconvincing 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia on Friday halted a five-match winless run, although Ilkay Gundogan was booed by Germany supporters after meeting Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and calling him "my president".

"The fact that a national player is booed like that helps nobody," Loew told broadcaster ARD, insisting the incident be put in the past.

"He took a picture, okay, but he has addressed it with the press and underlined his support for German values.

"The topic has to be ticked off."

Argentina's build-up was jolted by the cancellation of a controversial friendly against Israel in Jerusalem, a fixture set to be their final outing ahead of the World Cup.

The sold-out game had been due to take place on Saturday but was hotly opposed by Palestinians, who claim the eastern part of the city, annexed by Israel, as the capital of their future state.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero will be roommates at Argentina's base camp on the outskirts of Moscow play

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero will be roommates at Argentina's base camp on the outskirts of Moscow

(AFP)

With goalkeeper Sergio Romero already ruled out, Argentina's plans were further complicated by the loss of Manuel Lanzini to injury, but team manager Omar Souto believes all is in place for a successful competition.

"I have been at five World Cups and this is the best set-up because it has everything... there's never been a place like this for the national team," he told AFP, with Argentina due to arrive at their Bronnitsy training base, 40km southeast of Moscow, later on Saturday.

Pogba worry for France?

A hugely talented France squad head to Russia with high expectations, but Didier Deschamps is still struggling to find a system that will enable him to unlock the full potential in his team.

Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann are two central components of a France team trying emulate the one that won the 1998 title play

Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann are two central components of a France team trying emulate the one that won the 1998 title

(AFP/File)

Paul Pogba, who will have a huge role to play if France are to succeed, was jeered by a smattering of home fans after an underwhelming performance in a recent 3-1 win over Italy.

"People talk a lot about Paul. He's a midfielder, he's not a number 10, nor a forward," said Deschamps.

"He has the ability to score goals and create them, which he does often. He's a complete midfielder: he can do everything but he can't do everything."

Unburdened by modest expectations, England's youthful side will go into the tournament riding a 10-match unbeaten run that stretches back nearly a year.

Gareth Southgate admitted he faces a selection dilemma after Marcus Rashford starred in a 2-0 win over Costa Rica, but a reasonable draw could allow them to reach a first World Cup quarter-final since 2006.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fast in Vietnam Football Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fast in Vietnam
Football: beIN or not beIN, sport TV contracts a must for football-mad Egypt Football beIN or not beIN, sport TV contracts a must for football-mad Egypt
#Number12: Anas listed 15 sins of Nyantakyi in petition that resulted in FIFA ban #Number12 Anas listed 15 sins of Nyantakyi in petition that resulted in FIFA ban
Football: Sterling relishes World Cup stage as England's number 10 Football Sterling relishes World Cup stage as England's number 10
Football: Putin welcomes teams and supporters to World Cup Football Putin welcomes teams and supporters to World Cup
Back to the roots: Watch Memphis Depay dance "Adobe" in Cape Coast Back to the roots Watch Memphis Depay dance "Adobe" in Cape Coast

Recommended Videos

Back to the Roots: Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video
Sports: Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays Sports Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays



Top Articles

1 #Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was capturedbullet
2 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
3 Leanier Addy The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself by...bullet
4 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
5 Photos Ex-Man United attacker Depay is currently on holidays in...bullet
6 #Number12 Anas’ Tiger Eye planted an agent in Hearts managementbullet
7 Breaking News!!! GFA dissolved by Ghana governmentbullet
8 Video 2018 World Cup bound referee resigns after being...bullet
9 Breaking News Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32...bullet
10 #Number 12 Top 5 famous Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

Paul Pogba had said he feels unfairly judged after he was jeered by French fans during a 3-1 victory over Italy
Football Pogba can and can't do everything, says Deschamps
Germany's head coach Joachim Loew reacts during the international friendly football match between Germany and Saudi Arabia at the BayArena stadium in Leverkusen, western Germany, on June 8, 2018.
Football Jeers for Gundogan annoy Germany boss Loew
Ghanaian Players Abroad Atsu having splendid family holidays in Ghana
Aduana Stars team
Number 12 Aduana Stars could be stripped of league title due to Anas exposé