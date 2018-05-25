Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar's return 'better than expected' - Brazil physical trainer


Neymar Player's return 'better than expected' - Brazil physical trainer

Brazil's star forward Neymar is returning to training "better than expected," after more than two months out with a broken foot bone, the Brazilian team physical trainer said Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Happy returns: Neymar smiles as he trains with Brazil teammate Gabriel Jesus on Wednesday play

Happy returns: Neymar smiles as he trains with Brazil teammate Gabriel Jesus on Wednesday

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazil's star forward Neymar is returning to training "better than expected," after more than two months out with a broken foot bone, the Brazilian team physical trainer said Wednesday.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker, who was injured in February and underwent surgery in Brazil, is in training with the national team in Teresopolis, near Rio de Janeiro, ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

"He has evolved well. He trains every day. I could even say that his development is better than expected," the trainer, Fabio Mahseredjian, told journalists.

Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, who led the operation on Neymar in March, said "he's regaining his usual movements bit by bit. The next step is full group training and then play games. Everything is being done for him to feel at ease."

Neymar will have a chance to get back to match fitness with a friendly against Croatia on June 3 and Austria on June 10. The team opens their World Cup campaign against Switzerland on June 17.

Meanwhile, winger Douglas Costa suffered a "minor muscular injury," Lasmar said, and could miss the friendlies.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Photo: Christian Atsu steps up injury comeback Photo Christian Atsu steps up injury comeback
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: The top 50 Champions League final stats Real Madrid vs Liverpool The top 50 Champions League final stats
Champions League: How Real Madrid won three finals in four years Champions League How Real Madrid won three finals in four years
Football: Unselfishness key to Liverpool's free-scoring front three - Salah Football Unselfishness key to Liverpool's free-scoring front three - Salah
Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko part ways with Baba Mahama Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko part ways with Baba Mahama
Anas Exposé: A rare photo of how journalists ‘battled’ to take a shot of Nyantakyi at CID Headquarters Anas Exposé A rare photo of how journalists ‘battled’ to take a shot of Nyantakyi at CID Headquarters

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Number 12 CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoka International Airportbullet
2 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 Anas exposé CID issues statement on Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
4 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to assist...bullet
5 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his...bullet
6 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi...bullet
7 Number 12 Expose It is only a miracle that can save Kwesi...bullet
8 Scandalous Top 5 scandals of Kwesi Nyantakyi since he...bullet
9 Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us from...bullet
10 Number 12 expose Prez Akufo-Addo watched 5 minutes of...bullet

Related Articles

Zidane Quiet man bringing stability from the shadows at Real
European Cup Five dynasties for Real Madrid to match
Neymar Player's return 'better than expected' - Brazil physical trainer
Football 'Obsessive' Emery ready for Arsenal challenge
Football Emery set to succeed Wenger as Arsenal boss - reports
Football Relaxed Tuchel embraces PSG challenge
Football New PSG coach Tuchel relishes working with 'artist' Neymar

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Anas Expose' GFA stands by Kwesi Nyantakyi- Statement
Ghana Premier League Kotoko terminate Baba Mahama's contract
Countryman Songo
Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s interrogation
Five to forget: Jurgen Klopp has lost his last five finals as a coach
Jurgen Klopp Manager seeks turnaround to five forgettable finals