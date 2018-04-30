Home > Sports > Football >

Nigerian referee banned over attempted match fixing


Nigerian referee banned over attempted match fixing

Joseph Ogabor is in trouble for attempting to manipulate a CAF Confederation Cup game

The CAF Referees Committee on 28 April 2018, has confirmed the recommendation of the CAF Disciplinary Board to ban Nigeria referee Joseph Ogabor from any official mission for one year for attempted match manipulation with respect to the Total CAF Confederation Cup 1/16th round first leg between Plateau United (Nigeria) and USM Alger (Algeria) played on 7 April 2018 in Lagos.

The decision follows investigations conducted and evidence submitted by the South African match officials of the said match, who were contacted by Ogabor to provide “technical assistance” to the Nigerian team.

Also, Plateau United was cautioned to refrain from the practice of hospitality gifts which tend to create wrong impression.

In a related development, the South African Football Association have been ordered to render an apology to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after investigations proved there was no evidence of whatsoever of any official of the NFF regarding an allegation of US$30,000 bribe.

Credit: Cafonline.com

