Nigerian referee banned over attempted match fixing

Joseph Ogabor is in trouble for attempting to manipulate a CAF Confederation Cup game
The decision follows investigations conducted and evidence submitted by the South African match officials of the said match, who were contacted by Ogabor to provide “technical assistance” to the Nigerian team.
Also, Plateau United was cautioned to refrain from the practice of hospitality gifts which tend to create wrong impression.
In a related development, the South African Football Association have been ordered to render an apology to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after investigations proved there was no evidence of whatsoever of any official of the NFF regarding an allegation of US$30,000 bribe.
Credit: Cafonline.com