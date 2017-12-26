No Equal :  4 reasons why Thomas Partey was the best Ghanaian player abroad in 2017

news

"[Thomas Partey] is improving, he is full of motivation and ambition.

"I hope he keeps improving, he is young and works hard.”

Those were the words of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone following the club’s 0-0 draw with Valencia at the Estadio de Mestalla back in September.

In that particular game, Partey dominated play and showed signs of a man ready to take on the world.

And it was the beginning of the Odumasi Krobo-born midfielder’s breakthrough. The 24-year-old seized the initiative and wrestled a first team place in the Atletico Madrid team.

He has gone on to become a fan favourite at both club and international level, and there is every indication that 2017 was Partey’s year.

In September Simeone said the midfielder was “improving” but just three months on and the former on-loan Almeria anchorman has turned improvement into productivity for both the Rojiblancos and the Black Stars.

Pulse Sports looks at four reasons why Partey was the best Ghanaian player abroad in 2017.

1. Most consistent performer

2017 has generally not been a good year for Ghana football. Most of the country’s players failed to really sparkle, with many more languishing on the benches of their respective clubs.

However, Partey’s story was different. The midfielder started the year occupying a peripheral role at Atletico, but has gradually built his way up the ladder.

And he has not looked back since. The 24-year-old has been a regular on Simeone’s team sheet week-in week-out this season, having won the trust of his manager. He has simply been the most consistent Ghanaian player in Europe’s top five leagues. For the Black Stars, too, he has been the only bright spot in an otherwise disappointing 12 months.

2. Most improved

When you are a starter at the club like Atletico Madrid, then it typifies the hard work that one has put out. Partey’s rise in 2017 has been fast, given that he was most often among Atletico’s substitutes just about six months ago.

Partey’s improvement has seen him adjust himself from a defensive midfielder into a more attacking one. In 2017 Partey added goals to his game and at a point in the season he was Atletico’s top scorer with six strikes.

For Ghana, the midfielder was the top scorer during the qualification campaign for the 2018 World Cup in Russia with four goals in five games. His contributions this year have been nothing short of improvement.

3. Highest-scoring midfielder

When you look at the current Black Stars team set up, very few of the players really feature for Europe’s top sides. But among the few who do, Partey leads the pack.

More importantly, the midfielder has added goals to his game was not just Ghana’s highest scoring midfielder, but also the Black Stars’ overall in 2017.

Partey’s four goals over two legs against Congo – with a hat-trick coming against the Red Devils in Brazzaville – ensured Ghana recorded its only win in the World Cup qualifiers. That, coupled with his renewed goal scoring exploits at Atletico make, puts him above all other Ghanaian players abroad.

4. Most-regular in Europe’s top 5 leagues

Unfortunately, gone are the days when Ghanaian players used to be found in every corner of Europe, dominating in every league.

However, in recent years that has not been the case, with the majority of Black Stars players failing to secure moves to Europe’s elite clubs.

Partey, though, has not just been at Atletico Madrid but has also been a regular in recent months – something most of the Ghanaian ‘stars’ can now only have in memory.

The 24-year-old’s place in the Atletico Madrid team epitomses his level of maturity from the boy that he used to be. His regular starting spot marks him apart from all other Ghanaian players.