Home > Sports > Football >

No Equal :  4 reasons why Thomas Partey was the best Ghanaian player abroad in 2017


No Equal 4 reasons why Thomas Partey was the best Ghanaian player abroad in 2017

2017 has been Thomas Partey’s year and the midfielder is destined for greater things next year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
pppp.jpg play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"[Thomas Partey] is improving, he is full of motivation and ambition.

"I hope he keeps improving, he is young and works hard.”

Those were the words of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone following the club’s 0-0 draw with Valencia at the Estadio de Mestalla back in September.

READ ALSO: Grace to Grass: These are the three reasons why Emmanuel Eboue lost everything after years of labour

In that particular game, Partey dominated play and showed signs of a man ready to take on the world.

And it was the beginning of the Odumasi Krobo-born midfielder’s breakthrough. The 24-year-old seized the initiative and wrestled a first team place in the Atletico Madrid team.

He has gone on to become a fan favourite at both club and international level, and there is every indication that 2017 was Partey’s year.

In September Simeone said the midfielder was “improving” but just three months on and the former on-loan Almeria anchorman has turned improvement into productivity for both the Rojiblancos and the Black Stars.

READ ALSO:  Ghanaian players who should totally switch clubs in the January transfer window

Pulse Sports looks at four reasons why Partey was the best Ghanaian player abroad in 2017.

1.      Most consistent performer

pp.jfif play

2017 has generally not been a good year for Ghana football. Most of the country’s players failed to really sparkle, with many more languishing on the benches of their respective clubs.

However, Partey’s story was different. The midfielder started the year occupying a peripheral role at Atletico, but has gradually built his way up the ladder.

And he has not looked back since. The 24-year-old has been a regular on Simeone’s team sheet week-in week-out this season, having won the trust of his manager. He has simply been the most consistent Ghanaian player in Europe’s top five leagues. For the Black Stars, too, he has been the only bright spot in an otherwise disappointing 12 months.

2.      Most improved

play

When you are a starter at the club like Atletico Madrid, then it typifies the hard work that one has put out. Partey’s rise in 2017 has been fast, given that he was most often among Atletico’s substitutes just about six months ago.

Partey’s improvement has seen him adjust himself from a defensive midfielder into a more attacking one. In 2017 Partey added goals to his game and at a point in the season he was Atletico’s top scorer with six strikes.

For Ghana, the midfielder was the top scorer during the qualification campaign for the 2018 World Cup in Russia with four goals in five games. His contributions this year have been nothing short of improvement.

3.      Highest-scoring midfielder

ppp.jpg play

When you look at the current Black Stars team set up, very few of the players really feature for Europe’s top sides. But among the few who do, Partey leads the pack.

More importantly, the midfielder has added goals to his game was not just Ghana’s highest scoring midfielder, but also the Black Stars’ overall in 2017.

Partey’s four goals over two legs against Congo – with a hat-trick coming against the Red Devils in Brazzaville – ensured Ghana recorded its only win in the World Cup qualifiers. That, coupled with his renewed goal scoring exploits at Atletico make, puts him above all other Ghanaian players abroad.

4.      Most-regular in Europe’s top 5 leagues

play

Unfortunately, gone are the days when Ghanaian players used to be found in every corner of Europe, dominating in every league.

However, in recent years that has not been the case, with the majority of Black Stars players failing to secure moves to Europe’s elite clubs.

Partey, though, has not just been at Atletico Madrid but has also been a regular in recent months – something most of the Ghanaian ‘stars’ can now only have in memory.

The 24-year-old’s place in the Atletico Madrid team epitomses his level of maturity from the boy that he used to be. His regular starting spot marks him apart from all other Ghanaian players.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Atsu told Newcastle goalie where to dive to save Andre Ayew’s penalty Video Atsu told Newcastle goalie where to dive to save Andre Ayew’s penalty
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Jordan Ayew set to start against Liverpool on Boxing Day Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew set to start against Liverpool on Boxing Day
Photo: Kevin-Prince Boateng gets into Christmas mood with his family Photo Kevin-Prince Boateng gets into Christmas mood with his family
Football: Crimean football in limbo after Russia's land grab Football Crimean football in limbo after Russia's land grab
Football: Football agent Stein traces contracts from trout farm to 'art form' Football Football agent Stein traces contracts from trout farm to 'art form'
Football: Mutko suspends Russian football role to fight Olympic lifetime ban Football Mutko suspends Russian football role to fight Olympic lifetime ban

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch highlights of Emmanuel Eboue Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Eboue
Fan Love: 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017 Fan Love 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017
Football: Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017



Top Articles

1 Good News Galatasaray comes to Emmanuel Eboue rescuebullet
2 Grace to Grass These are the three reasons why Emmanuel Eboue lost...bullet
3 Statement Kotoko's Sadick Adams rushed to the hospital after Hearts drawbullet
4 Sadick Adams Kotoko striker sends thought-provoking message from...bullet
5 Barcelona Lionel Messi's message to Neymar on Christmas is...bullet
6 Urgent Transfers Ghanaian players who should totally switch...bullet
7 In Kumasi Hearts win Ghana@60 anniversary after holding...bullet
8 Photos Premier League team of the season so farbullet
9 Ghana@60 Anniversary Hearts to face Kotoko on December 24bullet
10 Abednego Tetteh Ex-Bechem United striker joins...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Ebouebullet
2 Video Sammy Kuffour shows respect to 1971 African Player of the Yearbullet
3 Football Ghanaian players who could have done better in 2017bullet
4 Football Essien warns Chelseabullet
5 Fan Love 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017bullet
6 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017bullet
7 Back to Chelsea Michael Essien visits 'daddy' Jose Mourinho...bullet
8 Video Thomas Partey’s amazing goal at trainingbullet
9 Lost Footballers Top Ghanaian footballers who were...bullet
10 Video Impressive Ike Quartey stops opponent in round onebullet

Football

Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho said Christmas has been a tough time for him as it is the first one since the death of his father in June 2017
Football Mourinho takes dig at City's 'extra day'
Sports events to watch out for in 2018
jor1.jpg
Ghanaian Players Abroad I want to score every week – Jordan Ayew
african-footballer-3.jpg
CAF Awards Gala Public voting opened for Footballer of The Year category