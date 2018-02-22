Home > Sports > Football >

No FA action against Firmino over Holgate spat


Roberto Firmino No FA action against Liverpool forward over Holgate spat

Officials announced on Wednesday there was insufficient evidence to uphold an allegation of "discriminatory conduct" during the Merseyside derby clash.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Firmino and Holgate became involved in a heated spat after the Everton defender pushed the Brazilian over the advertising boards play

Firmino and Holgate became involved in a heated spat after the Everton defender pushed the Brazilian over the advertising boards

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino will face no disciplinary action following his clash with Everton's Mason Holgate in the FA Cup third-round tie at Anfield last month.

Officials announced on Wednesday there was insufficient evidence to uphold an allegation of "discriminatory conduct" during the Merseyside derby clash.

Firmino and Holgate were involved in an angry exchange after the Everton defender pushed the Brazilian into the front row of the stand shortly before half-time of Liverpool's 2-1 win.

Words were exchanged which left the 21-year-old Holgate incensed. Referee Bobby Madley made reference to an allegedly racist remark that had been reported to him, understood to be by the Everton defender on the pitch and Everton officials after the match.

That prompted the FA, English football's governing body, to look into the incident.

However, a FA statement issued Wednesday said: "Following a detailed investigation into an allegation of discriminatory conduct against Liverpool's Roberto Firmino by Everton's Mason Holgate, the FA can confirm that it will not be taking any disciplinary action against Firmino."

'Damaging and hurtful'

Firmino, responding to Wednesday's decision, insisted he never had and never would use racist language although he stressed it was "critical for football that tackling racism and all forms of discrimination is taken extremely seriously".

"As someone who has experienced racist abuse during my life, I know how damaging and hurtful it can be," he added in a statement issued on his behalf by Liverpool.

"I did not use any language that referenced race. I did not -- and would never -- reference a person’s skin colour or culture, by means of insult, during a dispute or an argument.

"There is no place for discrimination on a football pitch, or anywhere else in life for that matter.

"I am pleased after exhaustive reviews of all the evidence, in this specific incident, the matter is resolved."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Deportiva New Signing: Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari influenced him to join AC Milan Deportiva New Signing Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari influenced him to join AC Milan
Football: Zidane, Valverde condemn violence after policeman killed in Bilbao trouble Football Zidane, Valverde condemn violence after policeman killed in Bilbao trouble
Ghana Premier League: List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV Ghana Premier League List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV
Football: FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol Football FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol
Ghana Premier League: Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach? Ghana Premier League Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach?
Football: Conte, Mourinho play down war of words ahead of Old Trafford clash Football Conte, Mourinho play down war of words ahead of Old Trafford clash

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League



Top Articles

1 Sulley Brothers This is how Muniru Sulley celebrated Muntari’s deal with...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Here are all the clubs Sulley Muntari has...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Six coaches who could replace Polack at Kotokobullet
4 CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko bus attacked in Congobullet
5 WAFU Women's Championship Black Queens beat Nigeria to qualify...bullet
6 CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko suffer elimination after 6-7...bullet
7 Breaking Asante Kotoko sack coach Steven Polackbullet
8 Confirmed Sulley Muntari is officially a Deportivo de La...bullet
9 Video Baba Spirit visits Bishop Obinim for strength...bullet
10 Cute Pair Sulley Muntari’s wife and son were the best...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
2 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
3 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
4 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
5 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
6 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
7 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
8 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet

Football

Nicolas Douchez during his Paris Saint-Germain days
Football French goalkeeper Douchez handed fine after drunken rampage
Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in the most interesting way possible
Manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "absolutely not happy" with Liverpool's season
Football Klopp tough to please despite Liverpool form
Women's Football Black Queens to play World Champions Japan in a friendly