Home > Sports > Football >

No guard of honour for Barca as they did not do one for us - Zidane


Football No guard of honour for Barca as they did not do one for us - Zidane

Zinedine Zidane says Barcelona do not deserve a guard of honour before the Clasico on Sunday because they refused to give Real Madrid one for winning the Club World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Zinedine Zidane has led Real Madrid into their third consecutive Champions League final play

Zinedine Zidane has led Real Madrid into their third consecutive Champions League final

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Zinedine Zidane says Barcelona do not deserve a guard of honour before the Clasico on Sunday because they refused to give Real Madrid one for winning the Club World Cup.

Barca host Real as La Liga and Copa del Rey champions but Zidane's side will not perform a 'pasillo', the tradition of players applauding their opponents onto the pitch.

Deportivo La Coruna made the gesture ahead of their game against Barca last weekend while Barca gave Real a guard of honour at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2008, after Los Blancos had already won the league.

But Barcelona bucked the trend when the two teams met in December, opting against honouring Real's success in the Club World Cup as Barca argued they had not taken part in the competition.

"I'm not the one who decides," Zidane said on Saturday. "After the Club World Cup, it wasn´t important for them to give us a guard of honour.

"They said they weren't in the competition, but that's a lie, because you get into the Club World Cup through the Champions League.

"They didn't give us one, so what's most important is respecting what they have done. They´ve won the double and I respect that, and I congratulate them on that.

"But we're not going to do something for them which they didn't do for us."

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said in December the 'pasillo' had "lost its original essence", adding, "I would not do it and I would not want it to be done to me".

There is a sense in Spain the ceremony has become more about humiliating the defeated team, rather than congratulating the champions.

Real may, however, choose to pay tribute to midfielder Andres Iniesta, who will be playing his last Clasico before he leaves Barcelona at the end of the season.

"He is a player we admire, he's not just any player," Zidane said. "We will wave to him, congratulate him and wish him the best of luck for the future."

This meeting of La Liga´s two most glamorous clubs will have minimal affect on the table, given Barca are unassailable and Real, now concentrating on the Champions League final, are safe inside the top four.

But Barca are four games away from finishing their first league season unbeaten while Real may be hoping to maintain momentum ahead of their showpiece clash against Liverpool.

Zidane is still likely to rest Raphael Varane and Isco, who are struggling with calf and shoulder injuries respectively. Dani Carvajal also remains out with a hamstring problem.

"Give up in the league? Under me it will not happen," Zidane said.

"We have to finish as high as possible and what matters most to me is to prepare for the Champions League final and that is done through our intensity in the matches. I'm convinced of that."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

English Premier League: Stoke City relegated with Crystal Palace defeat English Premier League Stoke City relegated with Crystal Palace defeat
Football: Hamburg teeter close to first ever Bundesliga relegation Football Hamburg teeter close to first ever Bundesliga relegation
Football: West Brom stave off drop, Stoke relegated Football West Brom stave off drop, Stoke relegated
Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak sack four players Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak sack four players
Ernest Sowah: Ex-Kotoko goalkeeper ready to join rivals Hearts of Oak Ernest Sowah Ex-Kotoko goalkeeper ready to join rivals Hearts of Oak
Football: Stoke relegated from Premier League after Palace defeat Football Stoke relegated from Premier League after Palace defeat

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations? Pulse Sports Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations?
Sports: Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards Sports Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards
Sports: Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar Sports Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar



Top Articles

1 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
2 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
3 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
4 Egyptian Ace Mohammd Salah meets his lookalikebullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari shows off dancing skills...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
7 Red Marked Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five...bullet
8 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday...bullet
9 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Liverpool in numbersbullet
10 New Ink? Songo uses time off TV to get tattooedbullet

Top Videos

1 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
4 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
7 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

SWAG Awards Thomas Partey crowned SWAG Footballer of the Year
Ghanaian Players Abroad Christian Atsu ruled out for the rest of the season
RIP Razak Brimah’s teammate dies after lightning strike
After reaching the Europa League final, Marseille face southern rivals Nice in a fight for a Champions League place next season
Football Five things to watch out for in Ligue 1 this weekend