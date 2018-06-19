Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

No joke! Comics fly in to give Iceland surprise boost


Football No joke! Comics fly in to give Iceland surprise boost

Iceland's footballers have received a surprise morale-boosting visit in Russia by a quartet of comedians from back home, an official from the Nordic team's camp told AFP Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson and his players boosted by comedians' visit play

Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson and his players boosted by comedians' visit

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Iceland's footballers have received a surprise morale-boosting visit in Russia by a quartet of comedians from back home, an official from the Nordic team's camp told AFP Tuesday.

The funnymen made their flying visit to the team's Black Sea coast training base near Gelendzhik for an impromptu performance late-Monday.

"We were asked if we would go to Russia and give a surprise show for the national team at their hotel," said Bjorn Bragi, one of the comics, on his Instagram website.

"It was the easiest yes we have ever said," he wrote.

"Many of the jokes were directed at the coach (Heimir Hallgrimsson) and players, who gracefully took the banter on the chin," an FA official told AFP.

"He thoroughly enjoyed the show, as did the players," said Omar Smarason.

"The team is here for the long haul, and we are in it together. It is important to keep us all fresh and do something entirely different every now and then," he said.

The tiny Nordic nation, who defied the odds to reach the quarter-finals at Euro 2016, got off to a promising World Cup start Saturday with a battling 1-1 draw against South American giants Argentina.

Their next Group D tie is against Nigeria on Friday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombia World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombia
Football: Boozy Japan fans go wild after shock World Cup win Football Boozy Japan fans go wild after shock World Cup win
Football: Japan beat 10-man Colombia to make World Cup history Football Japan beat 10-man Colombia to make World Cup history
Football: All eyes on Salah as hopeful Egypt take on Russia Football All eyes on Salah as hopeful Egypt take on Russia
Football: Neymar limps out of training, setting Brazilian alarm bells ringing Football Neymar limps out of training, setting Brazilian alarm bells ringing
Football: World Cup cameo propels 'cute' Iceland midfielder to viral fame Football World Cup cameo propels 'cute' Iceland midfielder to viral fame

Recommended Videos

Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey
Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah
Kwesi Nyantakyi: Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
2 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screensbullet
3 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to pick...bullet
5 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
6 #Number12 Anas releases further particulars against Nyantakyibullet
7 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves Ghana's...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet
9 Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama gamebullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
8 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
9 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers to join Swansea City for pre-season
Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy trains in Kazan
Football Australia's Mooy 'very happy' at Huddersfield
Dele Alli was substituted in the 80th minute, but played much of the game with a thigh problem
Football England face anxious wait on Alli thigh problem
Germany's goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer
Football Germany World Cup games are now finals, says Neuer