No Kotoko and Hearts in CAF’s top 20 clubs in Africa

Asante Kotoko beat rivals Hearts of Oak in CAF’S best teams, but the Kumasi lads failed to make the top 20.

Congolese giants TP Mazembe beat competition from Egyptian duo Al Ahly and Zamalek to finish as the highest ranked club on the African continent.

The rankings is released every five years and takes into consideration performances of clubs in their respective leagues, and continental tournaments such as the association’s two club competitions, CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Asante Kotoko, the highest rated Ghanaian club in the ranking placed 36, followed by Ashgold, ranked 53 and Berekum Chelsea finished 72.

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars came 82 on the list, while Hearts of Oak placed 96, since they have been poor lately, having won the league since the 2008-09 season.

Below is the first 20 clubs, according to CAF

1. TP MAZEMBE (DR CONGO)

2. AL AHLY (EGYPT)

3. ZAMALEK (EGYPT)

4. ETOILE DU SAHEL (TUNISIA)

5. ES SETIF ( ALGERIA)

6. MAMELODI SUNDOWNS (SOUTH AFRICA)

7. CS SFAXIEN ( TUNISIA)

8. ORLANDO PIRATES (SOUTH AFRICA)

9. AL HILAL (SUDAN)

10. ESPERANCE (TUNISIA)

11. USM ALGER (ALGERIA)

12. AC LEOPARDS ( CONGO BRAZZAVILLE)

13. WYDAD CASABLANCA (MOROCCO)

14. MO BEIJA ( ALGERIA)

15. ZESCO UNITED

16. AL MERRIEKH (SUDAN)

17. SEWE SPORT ( IVORY COAST)

18. COTON SPORT (CAMEROON)

19. AS VITA (DR CONGO)

20. FUS RABAT ( MOROCCO)