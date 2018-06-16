Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

'No point crying over spilt milk' - beaten Peru focus on France


Football 'No point crying over spilt milk' - beaten Peru focus on France

Coach Ricardo Gareca says Peru must recover quickly from losing their first game at a World Cup finals for 36 years to bounce back against France and keep their Russia 2018 hopes alive.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Peru forward Paolo Guerrero reacts over a missed chance in the defeat to Denmark play

Peru forward Paolo Guerrero reacts over a missed chance in the defeat to Denmark

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Coach Ricardo Gareca says Peru must recover quickly from losing their first game at a World Cup finals for 36 years to bounce back against France and keep their Russia 2018 hopes alive.

Kasper Schmeichel's acrobatic saves for Denmark and Yussuf Poulsen's clinically taken second-half goal ended Peru's 15-match unbeaten run in a 1-0 defeat in Saransk.

Despite near-deafening support from their huge army of travelling fans at the Mordovia Arena on Saturday, Peru drew a blank in their Group C opener.

Midfielder Christian Cueva blasted his penalty attempt over the crossbar, after the video assistant referee spotted Poulsen's foul on him just before half-time.

And Paolo Guerrero, who won a late reprieve to play in Russia after his drugs ban was over-turned, went close with a string of chances after coming on for the final 30 minutes.

"The result doesn’t really reflect what happened on the pitch, but football is all about being effective," said Peru's Argentinian boss Gareca.

"We had an enormous amount of fans and it was sad they came so far to see us lose, they deserved at least a draw.

"We didn't deserve to lose, but we can't cry over spilt milk."

After losing their first match at a World Cup finals since 1982, Peru need a good result against France at Ekaterinberg next Thursday before facing Australia on June 26 in Sochi.

"Losing the first game doesn't mean we are out," said Gareca.

"We need to see where we can correct our mistakes to face France in the best possible manner."

Despite his drugs ban, Gareca said Guerrero was "fast and up to the pace of everyone else, which is crucial," and hinted the 34-year-old might start against France.

"It's sad, because the team played a great game, we had many chances and unfortunately we couldn't convert them," said Guerrero.

"There are two games left, we hope to recover against France and then for Australia, we have to raise our heads fast.

"You always have to respect the decisions of the coach and when he requires me, I will be ready.

"We know that the next match will be tough, but we have the right conditions to win."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years and Twitter is going absolutely berserk World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years and Twitter is going absolutely berserk
Football: 'Acrobat' Schmeichel earns praise after denying Peru Football 'Acrobat' Schmeichel earns praise after denying Peru
Football: Three things we learned today at the World Cup Football Three things we learned today at the World Cup
Football: Belgium determined to live up to great expectations Football Belgium determined to live up to great expectations
Football: Neymar 'not at 100 percent', says Brazil coach Tite Football Neymar 'not at 100 percent', says Brazil coach Tite
Football: In football-mad Haiti, World Cup offers relief from daily grind Football In football-mad Haiti, World Cup offers relief from daily grind

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence'...bullet
3 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
4 #Number12 Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching Anas exposébullet
5 Russia 2018 Startimes outdoor streaming service for World Cupbullet
6 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to...bullet
7 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
8 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and...bullet
9 Football Saudi thumping offers little hope for Asian...bullet
10 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
7 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

Yussuf Poulsen scored a valuable goal for Denmark
Football Relieved 'bad guy' Poulsen ruins Peru's World Cup return
Vincent Kompany came off hurt in Belgium's friendly against Portugal two weeks ago
Football Belgian doubts abound over Vermaelen, Kompany ahead of World Cup bow
Lionel Messi missed a penalty as Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland at the World Cup in Russia
Football Messi misses penalty as Iceland hold Argentina to 1-1 draw
Paying the penalty: Lionel Messi and Argentina struggled to a 1-1 draw with World Cup debutants Iceland
Football Who's saying what at the World Cup