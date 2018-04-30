Nyantakyi hasn’t watched 40 league games in 13 years- Afriyie

news

George Afriyie says he knows the problems confronting Ghana football because he understands the root cause of the issues than Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Afriyie, 50 was fired as the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) by the Executive Committee of the football governing body of Ghana last week.

And Afriyie following his sack says Nyantakyi has made a big mistake for relieving him of his duty as the Vice President of the Association.

"During World Cups matches, president of FIFA go all the various stadia to watch the matches and the same thing happens during AFCON," he told Asempa FM.

"Nana Akufo Addo has been able to give us free education because he has was able to tour the country and he saw the problem of the people.

"At the end of the season, the Premier League matches played will amount to 3120 since Kwesi Nyantakyi assumed office as the president of the GFA in 2005.

"After 13 years that he took over, I can confidently say that he [Kwesi Nyantakyi] has not has not watched 40 Premier League matches.

"We are underground and we know what is happening and for him to sack me as the vice president of the Ghana Football Association, he has done a very big mistake.

"I have the solution to Ghana Football because I have been to most of the stadia and I know what is going on and one of my campaign messages is that clubs will not pay officiating fees," he added.

George Afriyie and Kwesi Nyantakyi haven’t been in good terms for some time now and the tension between them grew after the former declared his intention to contest for the GFA President, following the GFA President’s public pronouncement last year that he wont seek reelection in 2019.

However, it is understood Nyantakyi will rescind his decision not to contest in 2019, so there will be a battle between George Afriyie and his former boss in the run for GFA President.