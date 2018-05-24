Nyantakyi needs to go-Reverend Osei Kofi

news

Ghanaian football legend Revered Osei Kofi has stated he will lead a demonstration against what is looking like a move to shield Nyantakyi’s alleged crime which will be revealed in the upcoming expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas named number 12.

READ ALSO:Ghana police grants embattled football head bail amid corruption probe

According to the 1965 African cup of nations winner, Ghanaians will not accept the any attitude from any government which will want to cover up top officials who find themselves engaging in crime and later exposed by journalists.

“We’re all waiting to watch the said video but any attempt to shield any official allegedly captured on tape for wrong doings will lead to a massive demonstration in the country,”

In speaking on Adom Fm Reverend Osei Kofi did also make that the current Ghana Football Association will need to be ousted from his position after 13 long years in office

“The GFA president is thirteen (13) years in office and a total of twelve (12) ministers have been sacked at the Ministry of Youth and Sports; why is Nyantakyi still in office,”

Osei Kofi’s comments comes after the Ghana Football Association President was granted bail in the late hours of Wednesday as he was taken to the CID Headquarters for questioning.

READ ALSO:It is only a miracle that can save Kwesi Nyantakyi- Kwabena Yeboah

The Anas expose called number 12 will be set for public viewing on 6 June at the Accra International Conference Center.