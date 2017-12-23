Official :  Kotoko unveils Burkinabe player Sylla

news

Asante Kotoko SC has confirmed the capture of Mohammed Sylla after the player successfully went through regulatory processes.

The central Midfielder signed the dotted lines in a 2 year deal that makes him the 2nd player to join the Porcupines in this window.

"We’re delighted to welcome Sylla to the club. He's a strong and gifted player and we have no doubt he'd add a lot of quality to our play," club Communications Chief, Obed Acheampong, told Asante.kotoko.com

Kotoko are looking to beef up it's FA cup winning squad of last season as they look set to challenge for more silverware in the coming season.

Please stay close to Asantekotokosc.com for all relevant and official transfer news