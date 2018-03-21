Oprah Winfrey advises Messi on how to win the World Cup

news

American Tv host and actress Oprah Winfrey has advised Lionel Messi on how to win the World Cup.

Oprah Winfrey was speaking at a promotional event for her new film “A Wrinkle in Time,”

The 30 year old Argentine will be playing his fourth World Cup in his career and his last campaign in 2014 was ended by an anti-climax as his side lost to Germany 1-0 after extra time in Brazil.

Oprah Winfrey advised Oprah Winfrey to look within himself as the source of inspiration to win the World Cup for the first time.

"Messi this message is for you, and it's something you already have to know in advance.

"You have to go deep, deep inside of you to find all the strength you have inside. Messi, be a warrior."

Oprah Winfrey’s co-star in the movie Reese Witherspoon revealed her son was a huge fan of Messi

"Messi is my son's favourite player, he has all his jerseys and everything,"

Argentina will start its campaign from Group D as they battle it out with Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.