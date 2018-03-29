Home > Sports > Football >

Outstanding Ghanaian Sporting Personalities in the first quarter


We look back at outstanding personalities who have been impressive in the first quarter of 2018

It is three months into the first quarter of 2018 and we look back to reflect on sporting personalities who have been impressive so far this year.

Isaac Dogboe

Dogboe in recent times has been on a mission to revive the glory days of boxing in Ghana. It seems to be on track as he keeps rising in the Super Bantamweight decision as he is set to meet the champion of his division in an epic title bout.

Dogboe got an inch closer to achieving his ultimate goal this year by stopping Cesar Juarez in the 5 round to win the WBO interim Super Bantamweight Title at the Bukom Boxing Arena on 6 January, 2018.  Dogboe is now poised to face Jessie Magdaleno for the WBA Super Bantamweight Title on 28 April,2018.

Mercy Tagoe

The coach of the Black Queens as a matter of fact was outstanding as she led the Black Queens to win the 2018 WAFU Championship. Mercy Tagoe went in be the first female coach to win a trophy for any Ghanaian football national team. Tagoe took over the team this year after the former coach Mas-ud Didi Dramani left the side to take up the role of as an assistant coach of a Danish club Nordjaelland.

Priscilla Adubea

Ghana qualified to the u-20 World cup this year and Adubea played a vital in making it happen. The Black Princesses started the end of last year but booked their place to the global women youth showcase in August on 27 January,2018. Adubea was joint scorer in the u-20 World Cup qualifiers with 10 goals.

Kwadwo Asamoah

The versatile Juventus player has really made his mark so far for Italian champions Juventus this year.

Asamoah was played as a left back throughout this season. Asamoah was indeed instrumental to his side winning 2-1 at White Hart Lane to book their place at the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Asamoah has played 20 games in all competitions throughout this season. Asamoah has been linked to clubs like Inter Milan, Everton with his contract running down at Chelsea.

Richard Commey

The Ghanaian boxer seems to be picking up himself after a horrid time he has had in the last two years.

Commey is poised to face IBF Lightweight champion Robert Easter Junior after destroying Alejandro Luna in the IBF champion Lightweight eliminator.

Commey knocked out Alejandro Luna by the 6 round in San Antonio on 10 March,2018 and that has put in up to face former foe Robert Easter Junior

