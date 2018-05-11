Home > Sports > Football >

Ozil buys £30,000 'Invincibles' watch at Arsenal charity fundraiser


Arsenal Foundation Mesut Ozil buys £30,000 'Invincibles' watch at Arsenal charity fundraiser

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil purchased a limited-edition 'Invincibles' watch designed by Thierry Henry

  • Published:
play Mesut Ozil buys £30,000 'Invincibles' watch at Arsenal charity fundraiser
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil purchased a limited-edition 'Invincibles' watch designed by Thierry Henry.

Mesut Ozil opened up his sizeable wallet for Arsenal's annual charity fundraising ball, spending £30,000 on a special-edition "Invincibles" Rolex watch.

Ozil was among the biggest contributors on Thursday evening at the Arsenal Foundation's event, which raised a combined £442,734 for a number of different projects.

READ MORE: Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in barbering shop

Though, in return, he received quite a collector's item -- a Rolex "Invincibles" watch that was made in collaboration with Thierry Henry.

The players and manager Arsene Wenger also combined to donate another £100,000 for projects ranging from coaching programmes in refugee camps to local initiatives in North London.

Ozil's expensive watch was part of an auction that also included boots from all squad members and a private training session with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Someone bid £7,500 for that masterclass -- leading to instant Twitter jokes from people hoping that the buyer was fellow Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.

Source: espn.co.uk

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Kotoko sack five players including Baba Mahama Ghana Premier League Kotoko sack five players including Baba Mahama
Ghana Premier League: I did not say Kotoko treated me unfairly-Ahmed Toure Ghana Premier League I did not say Kotoko treated me unfairly-Ahmed Toure
Football: Youngsters Chalov, Tashayev named in preliminary Russia squad Football Youngsters Chalov, Tashayev named in preliminary Russia squad
Football: Brazil defender Alves ruled out of World Cup with knee injury Football Brazil defender Alves ruled out of World Cup with knee injury
Division One Player of the Year: Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold compete for Agyemang Badu’s signature Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold compete for Agyemang Badu’s signature
Football: Neymar makes PSG return -- as spectator Football Neymar makes PSG return -- as spectator

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko at...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
3 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in barbering shopbullet
4 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in Accrabullet
5 Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anasbullet
6 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive relegation...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Watch the highlights of new Black...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad I travelled to Spain for my...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos suffer three...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
3 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
6 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer attends a press conference on the eve of the UEFA Champions League group B match against RSC Anderlecht in Munich September 11, 2017
Football Bayern boss 'optimistic' Neuer will go to World Cup
Sergio Aguero's future remains with Manchester City according to boss Pep Guardiola.
Football Guardiola hopes Aguero stays at City
Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal is reportedly set to part ways with the club
Football Carvalhal set for final match in charge of Swansea
England manager Gareth Southgate plans to name his 23-man World Cup squad on May 16
Football Southgate to name England World Cup squad on May 16