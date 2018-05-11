news

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil purchased a limited-edition 'Invincibles' watch designed by Thierry Henry.

Mesut Ozil opened up his sizeable wallet for Arsenal's annual charity fundraising ball, spending £30,000 on a special-edition "Invincibles" Rolex watch.

Ozil was among the biggest contributors on Thursday evening at the Arsenal Foundation's event, which raised a combined £442,734 for a number of different projects.

READ MORE: Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in barbering shop

Though, in return, he received quite a collector's item -- a Rolex "Invincibles" watch that was made in collaboration with Thierry Henry.

The players and manager Arsene Wenger also combined to donate another £100,000 for projects ranging from coaching programmes in refugee camps to local initiatives in North London.

Ozil's expensive watch was part of an auction that also included boots from all squad members and a private training session with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Someone bid £7,500 for that masterclass -- leading to instant Twitter jokes from people hoping that the buyer was fellow Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.

Source: espn.co.uk