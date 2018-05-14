Home > Sports > Football >

Ozil, Gundogan in German crosshairs over Erdogan photo


Football Ozil, Gundogan in German crosshairs over Erdogan photo

Germany internationals Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan, both of Turkish origin, were accused by their national federation on Monday of having been "manipulated" after posing for photos with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
German footballers of Turkish origin, Ilkay Gundogan (L) and Mesut Ozil (L 2nd) and Turkish international Cenk Tosun (R) pose with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan(2nd R) in London play

German footballers of Turkish origin, Ilkay Gundogan (L) and Mesut Ozil (L 2nd) and Turkish international Cenk Tosun (R) pose with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan(2nd R) in London

(TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Germany internationals Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan, both of Turkish origin, were accused by their national federation on Monday of having been "manipulated" after posing for photos with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Football and the DFB (German football federation) defend values which are not fully taken into account by Mr Erdogan," DFB president Reinhard Grindel tweeted.

"That's why it's not good that international players allow themselves to be manipulated for his electoral campaign.

"In doing that, our players have certainly not helped the DFB's work on integration."

During a meeting Sunday with Erdogan, the two players, both born in the German city of Gelsenkirchen, handed over signed Arsenal and Manchester City shirts. Photos of the meeting were used on social media by Erdogan's campaign team.

Erdogan, in power for the last 15 years as premier and now president, will seek a new term in snap June 24 polls.

After the landmark vote, a new system agreed in an April 2017 referendum will come into force, which the opposition says will give the president authoritarian powers.

The extreme-right German party, the AfD, was quick to react, politician Beatrix von Storch asking: "Why is Gundogan playing for the German national team when he recognises Erdogan as his president?"

Cem Ozdemir, former leader of the German Green party and himself of Turkish origin, was also scathing.

"The president of an international German footballer is called Frank-Walter Steinmeier, his chancellor Angela Merkel and his parliament the Bundestag, the headquarters of which are in Berlin and not Ankara," Ozdemir told AFP subsidiary SID.

Turkish football federation vice-president Servet Yardmici, an executive member of the UEFA Board, claimed Erdogan's meeting with the players was centred on "football chat".

Turkey is one of several countries hoping to host the 2024 European Championships, but Yardmici -- who described the players in the photo as "Turkish" -- affirmed none of them would feature in any upcoming promotional campaign.

"I don't think we should involve them, they are Turkish but are playing for another national team. We should not involve them in our campaign," he told AFP in London on Monday.

Asked about the photo, he added: "Our president Erdogan is visiting England and was an active footballer and he loves meeting Turkish football players especially, although he does meet foreign players in Turkey when he has the time.

"That is one of the reasons he met them yesterday (Sunday), to ask them how many goals they scored etc, it was football chatting but I have to make it clear they are not part of our campaign and there is no intention of bringing them into our campaign."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cup
Football: Egypt banking on Salah's Liverpool form at World Cup Football Egypt banking on Salah's Liverpool form at World Cup
Football: Thomas Tuchel, the rule-breaking coach and innovator Football Thomas Tuchel, the rule-breaking coach and innovator
Football: PSG confirm Thomas Tuchel as new coach Football PSG confirm Thomas Tuchel as new coach
Football: Ex-Italy star Nesta appointed Perugia coach Football Ex-Italy star Nesta appointed Perugia coach
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Aston Villa are getting ready for the Premier League-Albert Adomah Ghanaian Players Abroad Aston Villa are getting ready for the Premier League-Albert Adomah

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record
Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart



Top Articles

1 Ayew Brothers The second set of brothers to be relegated together in...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents Barcelona's...bullet
3 Football Salah sets new Premier League goal tallybullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action after...bullet
5 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jonathan Mensah is the...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Five things you need to know about...bullet
8 Photo Sammy Kuffour joins Bayern Munich legends in...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to...bullet
10 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Watch skills of new Levante signing Emmanuel Boatengbullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for...bullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

Black Stars Emmanuel Boateng sets new record in La Liga
Eye on the objective: German Thomas Tuchel says he has just accepted 'the most exciting proposition in football' after being appointed the successor to Unai Emery at Paris Saint-Germain
Football Thomas Tuchel named new coach of PSG
World Cup workers blamed for trapping a woman in her house "for several days"
Football World Cup workers imprison woman in own house
Manuel Neuer could be given until the last possible minute to prove his fitness ahead of the World Cup
Football Neuer conundrum for Loew ahead of Germany squad announcement