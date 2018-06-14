Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ozil under pressure Germany FOR picture WITH Turkish president


Football Turkish president picture puts Ozil under pressure for Germany's opener

Mesut Ozil has been challenged to do his talking on the pitch in Germany's World Cup opener against Mexico on Sunday after refusing to comment on a political storm triggered by a picture of him with the Turkish president.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Germany's midfielder Mesut Ozil reacts during a training session in Vatutinki, near Moscow, on June 13, 2018, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. play

Germany's midfielder Mesut Ozil reacts during a training session in Vatutinki, near Moscow, on June 13, 2018, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mesut Ozil has been challenged to do his talking on the pitch in Germany's World Cup opener against Mexico on Sunday after refusing to comment on a political storm triggered by a picture of him with the Turkish president.

Arsenal midfielder Ozil and Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, who were born in Germany to Turkish parents, were whistled by German fans in pre-World Cup friendlies after posing for a photo alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month.

Gundogan presented Erdogan with a Manchester City shirt signed "to my president", sparking fierce debate in Germany about whether the players see themselves as Turkish or German.

Gundogan insists the meeting was not politically motivated, but Arsenal star Ozil has refused to comment and the row has followed the pair to Russia.

German Football Association (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel says the team's fans must back them, but he also gave Ozil a thinly-veiled ultimatum.

"If he doesn't want to give an answer, then hopefully he will on the pitch," the DFB boss said on Wednesday.

The pair were booed by German fans in the 2-1 defeat away to Austria a fortnight ago.

Ozil was injured for last week's win over Saudi Arabia, but Gundogan was jeered when he came off the bench in Leverkusen.

German tabloid Bild claims he wept in the dressing room afterwards and had to be comforted by teammates.

The issue has been an unwanted distraction in the defending World Cup champions' camp.

"The two have answered our questions within the team, but I can understand that there are people who did not like the meeting (with Erdogan)," said forward Thomas Mueller.

Midfielder Toni Kroos believes it will help both Gundogan and Ozil when the tournament gets under way.

"What is talked about in any talk shows can, and should not, interest us. We are here to play football," the Real Madrid star said Thursday.

(ALTERNATIVE CROP) This handout picture taken on May 13, 2018 and released on May 14, 2018 by the Turkish Presidential Press office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan(R) posing for a photo with German footballers of Turkish origin Ilkay Gundogan (L) and Mesut Ozil (2nd L) in London. play

(ALTERNATIVE CROP) This handout picture taken on May 13, 2018 and released on May 14, 2018 by the Turkish Presidential Press office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan(R) posing for a photo with German footballers of Turkish origin Ilkay Gundogan (L) and Mesut Ozil (2nd L) in London.

(TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/AFP)

Ozil, a key player in the victorious campaign in Brazil in 2014 when Gundogan was often injured, has shown at Arsenal that he is sensitive to criticism.

The Erdogan saga will put the attacking midfielder under the spotlight, adding extra pressure against Mexico at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Head coach Joachim Loew has made it clear the issue is taking a toll, but "not for a second" did he think of axing the pair.

'Throw them out'

"My job is to get both players, who have certainly suffered from this situation, in good shape," Loew said on Wednesday.

"It may be that these players will still be accompanied by whistles. So be it. I wish it were otherwise."

Former Germany internationals have slammed the pair while Stefan Effenberg criticised the DFB for not taking a harder line.

"If you have certain values, as the DFB repeatedly conveys, then the decision can actually only be to throw the two players out," said the ex-Bayern Munich midfielder.

"Ozil and Gundogan were lucky that the DFB acted inconsistently and were not quick in this case."

Germany's midfielder Ilkay Gundogan prepares to kick the ball during a training session in Vatutinki, near Moscow, on June 13, 2018, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. play

Germany's midfielder Ilkay Gundogan prepares to kick the ball during a training session in Vatutinki, near Moscow, on June 13, 2018, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament.

(AFP)

Ex-West Ham midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger, 36, has accused Ozil of ducking the issue.

"Mesut Ozil has never been very talkative, he shows his quality on the pitch and doesn't speak much," said Hitzlsperger.

"I just think it's a shame that he never took the chance to mature as a personality off the pitch.

"Whenever it gets uncomfortable, he shifts it off to his team of advisors and is unable to react."

Even German Chancellor Angela Merkel weighed in after speaking to Ozil and Gundogan when visiting the Germany squad before they flew to Russia.

"They belong to the national team and therefore I would be happy if fans would also clap," said Merkel.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 World Cup: Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day
Football: Cheryshev says World Cup starring role 'beyond my dreams' Football Cheryshev says World Cup starring role 'beyond my dreams'
Football: Three things we learned from day one at the World Cup Football Three things we learned from day one at the World Cup
Football: 'One of saddest days of my life': Tearful Lopetegui on Spain sacking Football 'One of saddest days of my life': Tearful Lopetegui on Spain sacking
Football: Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture Football Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture
Football: Putin congratulates Russia coach after emphatic win Football Putin congratulates Russia coach after emphatic win

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana...bullet
2 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
3 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
4 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
5 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
6 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
7 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after...bullet
8 Money Laundering Banks instructed to provide 7 key...bullet
9 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the World Cupbullet
10 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Japan captain Makoto Hasebe admits the removal of coach Vahid Halilhodzic shortly before the World Cup was a "difficult situation"
Football Japan buoyed ahead of Colombia test despite late coach change
New man in charge: Julen Lopetegui gives a speech during his official presentation by Real Madrid on Thursday
Football Spain sacking was "saddest day since death of my mother" - Lopetegui
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has it licked as he gets the stamp of approval from the Polish post office
Football Robert Lewandowski gets stamp of approval
Denis Cheryshev scored twice as Russia beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening match of the 2018 World Cup
Football Cheryshev stars as Russia rout Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener