Parliament sets up 7 man committee to probe into the Anas GFA expose


Parliament sets to investigate Anas GFA saga

The Parliament has set up a 7 member committee to go into the Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece dubbed number 12.

The documentary which was premiered by the Investigative journalists revealed a number of rot in Ghana football

READ ALSO:I had a dossier to aid EOCO pick Nyantakyi in January this year- Niii Lantey Vanderpuije

The Committee was formed by the Speaker if Parliament Professor Mike Ocquaye, as he referred to Article 109 of the Constitution which states Parliament has the power to investigate professional, trade and business organizations.

The matter was first raised by Samson Ahi Honorable Member of Parliament for Bodi Constituency who called for the committee to be set up.

The Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak and Majority Leader, Osei kyei-Mensah-Bonsu did both concur to the the special committee being set up to investigate the allegations.

READ ALSO:The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself by receiving GHC 300 as bribe

The Majority Leader did state that so far, the monies that Mr. Nyantakyi and others took belong to the state so they need to account to the people of Ghana.

