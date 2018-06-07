news

The Parliament has set up a 7 member committee to go into the Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece dubbed number 12.

The documentary which was premiered by the Investigative journalists revealed a number of rot in Ghana football

The Committee was formed by the Speaker if Parliament Professor Mike Ocquaye, as he referred to Article 109 of the Constitution which states Parliament has the power to investigate professional, trade and business organizations.

The matter was first raised by Samson Ahi Honorable Member of Parliament for Bodi Constituency who called for the committee to be set up.

The Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak and Majority Leader, Osei kyei-Mensah-Bonsu did both concur to the the special committee being set up to investigate the allegations.

The Majority Leader did state that so far, the monies that Mr. Nyantakyi and others took belong to the state so they need to account to the people of Ghana.