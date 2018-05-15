Home > Sports > Football >

Pato inspires Tianjin into Asian Champions League quarters


Football Pato inspires Tianjin into Asian Champions League quarters

Alexandre Pato scored one and was instrumental in the other as Tianjin Quanjian beat two-time winners Guangzhou Evergrande on away goals to reach the Asian Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alexandre Pato has rejuvenated his injury-disrupted career in China play

Alexandre Pato has rejuvenated his injury-disrupted career in China

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Alexandre Pato scored one and was instrumental in the other as Tianjin Quanjian beat two-time winners Guangzhou Evergrande on away goals to reach the Asian Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The Brazilian former AC Milan starlet, who has rejuvenated his injury-disrupted career in China, inspired Tianjin to twice swiftly peg back Guangzhou in a 2-2 draw and squeeze through after the first leg ended goalless.

In the earlier game, a volley from Ricardo Lopes helped Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea into the last eight as they saw off Thailand's Buriram United.

Defeat in the all-Chinese last-16 tie increases the scrutiny of Fabio Cannavaro, the Italian World Cup winner who took over from Luiz Felipe Scolari at Guangzhou in the close season after steering Tianjin into the Champions League for the first time before quitting.

Guangzhou have dominated Chinese football for nearly a decade, winning seven Chinese Super League (CSL) titles on the spin, but they have now failed to win in their last five matches in all competitions under Cannavaro, exiting the Chinese FA Cup and now Asian competition.

Guangzhou, who lifted the Champions League trophy in 2013 and 2015, have vowed to build an all-Chinese team by 2020, but it was their Brazilian star who put them ahead in the 17th minute.

Winger Alan saw his shot parried by visiting goalkeeper Zhang Lu into the path of striker Ricardo Goulart, who scrambled in.

The home side's lead lasted just two minutes, however, as Belgian international Axel Witsel stabbed over a floated cross for the 28-year-old Pato to head down and in for Tianjin.

Goulart nabbed his second goal with a free header on 48 minutes, but again the visitors hauled themselves level almost immediately, defender Wang Jie prodding in from close range four minutes later following a Pato set-piece.

In South Korea, Lopes' clean strike on 18 minutes and Lee Jae-Sung's 84th-minute free-kick made it 2-0 on the night to Jeonbuk and 4-3 on aggregate as the former champions went through against Buriram.

Jeonbuk won the Asian club championship in 2016 but the South Korean side were banned from last year's competition over a bribery scandal.

A cushion header from World Cup-bound South Korea striker Kim Shin-wook teed up the Brazilian forward, who volleyed into the top corner to make it 3-3 on aggregate and put Jeonbuk ahead on away goals.

Lee, another Jeonbuk player named in South Korea's preliminary World Cup squad, sealed the win when he curled home his free-kick left-footed with six minutes to go.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Transfer News: Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medical Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medical
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kwadwo Asamoah disappointed about Champions League despite winning Italian double Ghanaian Players Abroad Kwadwo Asamoah disappointed about Champions League despite winning Italian double
Black Stars: Kwadwo Asamoah reveals talks on Black Stars return Black Stars Kwadwo Asamoah reveals talks on Black Stars return
Russia 2018: Germany exclude Arsenal defender Mustafi from final 23-man squad Russia 2018 Germany exclude Arsenal defender Mustafi from final 23-man squad
Russia 2018: Didier Drogba announced as panelist for the World Cup on BBC Russia 2018 Didier Drogba announced as panelist for the World Cup on BBC
Albert Commey: Aduana Stars explains the reason behind Confed Cup early kick off Albert Commey Aduana Stars explains the reason behind Confed Cup early kick off

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record
Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents Barcelona's...bullet
3 Ayew Brothers The second set of brothers to be relegated together in...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
5 Football Salah sets new Premier League goal tallybullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to...bullet
7 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Five things you need to know about...bullet
9 Black Stars Emmanuel Boateng sets new record in La Ligabullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch skills of new Levante signing Emmanuel Boatengbullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Manchester United and England defender Phil Jones
Football FA Cup can be stepping stone to title, says United's Jones
Turkey fans at Euro 2016 in France
Football Turkey's turn to host Euros, says football chief
Roberto Mancini has enjoyed club success at Manchester City, Inter Milan and Galatasaray
Football New Italy coach Mancini vows to restore Azzurri pride
Andres Iniesta hesitating between China and Japan for the next chapter in his storied career after the end of his 22-year love affair with Barcelona
Football Post Barca, Iniesta to decide between China or Japan