Patrick Twumasi bags brace for Astana

Patrick Twumasi emerged as the hero by scoring the two goals that secured FC Astana victory at FC Kyzylzhar Petropavlovsk in the Kazakh Premier League.

The first half of the game ended without a goal, but the Ghanaian striker managed to break the deadlock of the match in the 80th minute.

Before increasing the tally in the 90th minute to put the game beyond reach of FC Kyzylzhar Petropavlovsk.

Patrick Twumasi who is on four goals is second on the goal scorers chart in the Kazakh Premier League.

FC Astana are leading the table with 19th points; five more than second place Kairat who have played one match less.