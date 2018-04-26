Home > Sports > Football >

Patrick Twumasi bags brace for Astana


Ghanaian Players Abroad Patrick Twumasi bags brace for Astana

The Ghanaian striker cores as FC Astana beat Kyzylzhar Petropavlovsk 2-0 in the Kazakh Premier League.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Patrick Twumasi bags brace for Astana
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Patrick Twumasi emerged as the hero by scoring the two goals that secured FC Astana victory at FC Kyzylzhar Petropavlovsk in the Kazakh Premier League.

The first half of the game ended without a goal, but the Ghanaian striker managed to break the deadlock of the match in the 80th minute.

READ MORE: Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wife

Before increasing the tally in the 90th minute to put the game beyond reach of FC Kyzylzhar Petropavlovsk.

Patrick Twumasi who is on four goals is second on the goal scorers chart in the Kazakh Premier League.

FC Astana are leading the table with 19th points; five more than second place Kairat who have played one match less.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Football Association: Nyantakyi should seek re-election- CAF President Ghana Football Association Nyantakyi should seek re-election- CAF President
It's back!! Beach Soccer Unity Cup returns It's back!! Beach Soccer Unity Cup returns
Top Scorer: Jordan Ayew is a happy person at Swansea than he was at Aston Villa Top Scorer Jordan Ayew is a happy person at Swansea than he was at Aston Villa
Football: Boateng, Neuer face race to be fit for World Cup Football Boateng, Neuer face race to be fit for World Cup
Football: Real give Bayern's treble dreams a harsh reality check Football Real give Bayern's treble dreams a harsh reality check
Football: Zidane and Asensio inspire ruthless Real to victory against Bayern Football Zidane and Asensio inspire ruthless Real to victory against Bayern

Recommended Videos

Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president
Let's Talk Sports: Would you advice your relative to play women's football in Ghana? Let's Talk Sports Would you advice your relative to play women's football in Ghana?



Top Articles

1 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
2 Private Road Sheyi Adebayor completes road project leading to his...bullet
3 Video Adebayor celebrates construction of private road in Togobullet
4 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
5 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our Ghanaian...bullet
6 GFA President Stop being Issa Hayatou and move on, Sefa Kayi...bullet
7 Black Stars Huddersfied striker Collin Quaner chooses to...bullet
8 UEFA Champions League Head to head: Bayern Munich vs Real...bullet
9 Sad News Ex-Kotoko & Ghana U20 star dies after...bullet
10 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid trio touch down in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
2 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against...bullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

A court rules that Lionel Messi is too famous to be confused with a company with a similar name
Football Messi scores in EU court battle to trademark name
Mounted police escort a coach carrying the Liverpool team to the Champions League first leg semi-final against Roma at Anfield stadium on April 24
Football Two Italian men charged over assault on Liverpool fan
Arsene Wenger and Arsenal have been mocked over a series of statements about the manager's departure
Football 'Farcenal' -- Wenger performs u-turn over 'timing' remarks
UEFA Champions League Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena