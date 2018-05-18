Home > Sports > Football >

Paul Lambert leaves Stoke after Premier League relegation


Football Paul Lambert leaves Stoke after Premier League relegation

Stoke City announced on Friday that manager Paul Lambert had left his position by "mutual consent" following the club's relegation to the Championship.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Stoke City have parted ways with manager Paul Lambert play

Stoke City have parted ways with manager Paul Lambert

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Stoke City announced on Friday that manager Paul Lambert had left his position by "mutual consent" following the club's relegation to the Championship.

He is the fourth Premier League boss to lose his job over the last three days after also-relegated Swansea revealed earlier on Friday they would not be renewing Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal's contract.

On Wednesday, Everton released Sam Allardyce while West Ham ditched David Moyes.

Lambert was appointed on a two-and-a-half-year deal in January after Mark Hughes was sacked but the former Aston Villa and Norwich boss was unable to keep the club in the Premier League.

The Scot won just two of his 15 games in charge -- his first fixture against Huddersfield in January and what proved to be his final match at Swansea last weekend.

"The club would like to thank Paul for his work over the past four months and wish him well for the future," said a statement on Stoke's website.

"While he was unable to guide us to Premier League safety after being appointed in January, it certainly wasn't due to a lack of effort, professionalism and dedication on his part."

"Paul would like to thank the board, players and staff for the opportunity and their support," the statement added. "He would also like to thank the fans for their unwavering support. While looking forward to his next challenge, he would like to wish the club every success next season.

"The club will appoint a replacement as soon as possible in order to give the new manager time to prepare for the challenge of the 2018/19 season in the Championship."

Lambert, 48, praised the fans after Stoke's 2-1 victory over Swansea.

"It has been a tough year for everyone connected to this fantastic club, especially the supporters, so for them to give the lads that backing today was unbelievable," he said last Sunday.

"It's not a nice feeling at the moment. It is tough and it is all still very raw, but we won the game today and before the start of play that is what I asked of the guys."

Last week, Stoke's owners issued a statement referring to the "bitter disappointment" of relegation after 10 years in the top flight and saying they would continue to give people "that little bit longer than most" to prove themselves.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Japan & Iceland Ties: Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squad Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squad
Russia 2018: Louis Vitton unveil the new World Cup case Russia 2018 Louis Vitton unveil the new World Cup case
Football: QPR latest stop for former England manager McClaren Football QPR latest stop for former England manager McClaren
Football: Darren Moore named West Brom manager Football Darren Moore named West Brom manager
Football: Pogba issues World Cup warning to France team-mates Football Pogba issues World Cup warning to France team-mates
Football: Germany boss Loew fires back at Wagner's criticism Football Germany boss Loew fires back at Wagner's criticism

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame...bullet
2 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madridbullet
3 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas Partey is...bullet
4 Number 12 GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnrbullet
5 Official GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier Leaguebullet
6 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows...bullet
7 Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian goalie Razak Brimah...bullet
9 Football Costa ends Europa League dream for Wenger and...bullet
10 Champions It’s Partey time! Atletico Madrid can’t have...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Sepp Blatter ran the World Cup draw in the Velodrome in Marseille in 1997.
Football Platini admits 'skulduggery' to rig 1998 World Cup draw
Russia 2018 Portugal name 23 man squad for the World Cup
A hand in friendship: Antonio Conte says he and Jose Mourinho now enjoy an "ordinary relationship"
Football Mourinho hatchet buried as Conte seeks to save Chelsea's season
Swansea City have dispensed with the services of Portuguese manager Carlos Carvalhal following their relegation from the Premier League
Football Relegated Swansea let Portugal's Carvalhal leave