Photos Paul Pogba shows off new £250,000 Rolls Royce Wraith

The Manchester United midfielder is living a luxurious lifestyle and his new ride is one of his numerous posh cars in his garage

Manchester United ace Paul Pogba is about to be usurped by Alexis Sanchez as the club's top earner, but that has not stopped him from flashing his cash with a new £250,000 Rolls Royce Wraith.

The 24-year-old was pictured driving to training at United's Carrington centre in the luxury black motor as he joins team-mate Romelu Lukaku who has a Rolls Royce Ghost.   

The Frenchman took to Instagram to further flaunt his extravagant lifestyle as he played pool on a custom-designed personalised table at his Cheshire mansion. 

Pogba took to Instagram to show off his personalised pool table at his £2.9m Cheshire mansion

Pogba currently possesses the best record of assists in the Premier League with nine in 13 games this season.

The midfield powerhouse gave fans a further glimpse in to his lavish house with the video as a giant aquarium sits adjacent to the table.

He moved into the five-bedroom Cheshire property in February 2017 which features luxuries including a heated indoor swimming pool, saunas and his own media room.

Wearing a yellow hoodie and a black jacket, the United star looked in a relaxed mood.  

Turning to the camera after pulling off a successful double pot from the break, Pogba said: 'Classy and failure.'

After a comfortable 3-0 win over Stoke City at Old Trafford on Monday, Pogba's spirit was unsurprisingly high.

The 24-year-old grabbed two assists on the night for Antonio Valencia and Anthony Martial and continued his unbeaten run with the club to 35 games.

United travel to face Sean Dyche's Burnley side that have gained a plenty of plaudits this season for their performances.

The Clarets almost beat United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day only for a stoppage time equaliser from Jesse Lingard to salvage a point in the frantic 2-2 encounter.

Credit: Dailymail

