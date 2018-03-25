Home > Sports > Football >

PFAG happy with start of Ghana Premier and Division One Leagues


Ghana Football PFAG happy with start of Ghana Premier and Division One Leagues

In a statement released on Friday, the mother body for Ghanaian footballers, PFAG, has commended the GFA for being able to start the season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has heaps praise on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the commencement of the 2017/18 Premier League and Division One League seasons.

An Accra High Court effectively gave the green light for the league to start last week with the Division One League set to start when they threw out an injunction by relegated Accra Great Olympics.

And in a statement released on Friday, the mother body for Ghanaian footballers, PFAG, has commended the GFA for being able to start the season.

"PFAG is very happy with the start of the Premier League and Division One League.

"We commend the GFA for the start and major changes made in the new season and in keeping with best practices for today's modern trends of the industry," the statement read.

"We also want to acknowledge the role of the PLB, and all the stakeholders for contributing greatly to the start of the Premier League.

"We are wishing all the Premier and Division One League teams well in the 2017/18 season.

"Again to all players,this is the platform to perform. Do it to the best of your ability.

"The PFAG also wants to appreciate the role of the media in keeping to their roles of ensuring the new Season will be great one," it added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 3-1 home defeat to Ashgold Video Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 3-1 home defeat to Ashgold
Thomas Tuchel: Ex-Dortmund coach reportedly signs deal with Arsenal to replace Arsene Wenger Thomas Tuchel Ex-Dortmund coach reportedly signs deal with Arsenal to replace Arsene Wenger
Football: Brazil are better but will still miss Neymar - Germany's Sane Football Brazil are better but will still miss Neymar - Germany's Sane
Football: Iran MP slams appearance of footballer who played Israeli club Football Iran MP slams appearance of footballer who played Israeli club
Football: Supersub Smyth stars as Northern Ireland stun South Korea Football Supersub Smyth stars as Northern Ireland stun South Korea
Football: Olympiakos and Notts Forest owner charged with drug smuggling Football Olympiakos and Notts Forest owner charged with drug smuggling

Recommended Videos

The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv
Birthdays: Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor
Video: This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria



Top Articles

1 UEFA Champions League Akrobeto makes it to Real Madrid Tv with Barcelona...bullet
2 Charles-Jesaja Herrmann This 18-year-old Ghanaian has a dream to win...bullet
3 Fiifi Tackie Andre and Jordan Ayew’s manager gets married in...bullet
4 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Michael Essien attracting interest from...bullet
6 Hair Goals This throwback photo of Andre Ayew without a bald...bullet
7 UCL How Ghana’s Akrobeto got featured on international media...bullet
8 Transfer News Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrives at LA Galaxy in...bullet
9 Black Queens 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations duly...bullet
10 Black Stars Ghana will not play any friendly this...bullet

Top Videos

1 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
2 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
3 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
4 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
5 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
6 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
7 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
8 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
9 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

Brazil are ‘two grades’ better than 2014 – Kroos
Toni Kroos Brazil are 'two grades' better than 2014
Centre forward Rodrigo made a point after Spain's No. 6 Iniesta helped set up Spain's early goal against Germany
Football Iniesta's display against Germany shows what Spain would miss
The Galaxy (R) and Los Ombligones (L) football teams wait for the start of their football match as part of the "Futbol de Peso" program which helps people lose weight through football
Football Shedding weight, scoring goals in Mexico's obese football league
Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcedf he was joining Los Angeles Galaxy with a typically enigmatic full-page advert in the Los Angeles Times
Football Ibrahimovic, Los Angeles Galaxy confirm MLS move