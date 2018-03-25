news

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has heaps praise on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the commencement of the 2017/18 Premier League and Division One League seasons.

An Accra High Court effectively gave the green light for the league to start last week with the Division One League set to start when they threw out an injunction by relegated Accra Great Olympics.

And in a statement released on Friday, the mother body for Ghanaian footballers, PFAG, has commended the GFA for being able to start the season.

"PFAG is very happy with the start of the Premier League and Division One League.

"We commend the GFA for the start and major changes made in the new season and in keeping with best practices for today's modern trends of the industry," the statement read.

"We also want to acknowledge the role of the PLB, and all the stakeholders for contributing greatly to the start of the Premier League.

"We are wishing all the Premier and Division One League teams well in the 2017/18 season.

"Again to all players,this is the platform to perform. Do it to the best of your ability.

"The PFAG also wants to appreciate the role of the media in keeping to their roles of ensuring the new Season will be great one," it added.