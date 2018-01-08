Philippe Coutinho :  New Barca signing out for three weeks

news

Philippe Coutinho has been sidelined by an injury for the next couple of weeks after being diagnosed by the medical team of his new side Barcelona.

The Brazilian completed a £145m move from Liverpool to Barcelona in what stands as the second most expensive transfer in football history.

Before Coutinho joined Barca he was expected to be out for a short while after his former boss Jurgen Klopp said he had received a knock, but is likely would feature against Man City January 14.

However, the Medics of Barcelona have revealed that the injury is more serious than what they anticipated, so the former Inter Milan player will not be involved with for about three weeks.

A club statement read: “Coutinho has an injury to his right thigh and he is expected to be out for around three weeks.”

Only Neymar's £198m exit from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain dwarfs Coutinho's transfer fee while Barcelona now boast the second and third most expensive players ever after their £134m deal for Ousmane Dembele.

It is also the biggest-ever fee for a player who did not have a release clause in their contract and represents a handsome profit for Liverpool, who signed Coutinho from Inter Milan for £8.5m in 2013.