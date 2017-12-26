Home > Sports > Football >

Photo Kevin-Prince Boateng gets into Christmas mood with his family

The Eintracht Frankfurt attacker shared a family photo with his wife and son as they marked Christmas.

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng appears to have already switched to Christmas mode, opting to celebrate with his family in colourful fashion.

The Eintracht Frankfurt attacker is a man who delights in sharing joyous moments with his wife and son.

And on the occasion of Christmas, Boateng once again showed to the world the close bond between he and his family by celebrating Christmas with them.

The 30-year-old posted a lovely photo on Twitter sitting beside a colourfully lightening Christmas tree along with his wife Melissa Satta, and son, Maddox.

The former AC Milan midfielder accompanied the tweet with a love emoji, as he wished his fans a merry Christmas.

He wrote: “Merry Xmas!!! Much love from family Satteng.”

Boatang moved back to the Bundesliga with Frankfurt after parting ways with Spanish side Las Palmas in the summer.

He has scored three times so far this season for Eintracht Frankfurt.

