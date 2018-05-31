news

Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan was at the Carl Reindorf Park on Wednesday to provide urge on his former club Liberty Professionals when they hosted Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The 32 year old Kayserispor forward had pep talks with players of the Dansoman based Club

The game ended in a 1-1 draw as Asamoah Gyan insisted Liberty should have won.

Liberty are currently above the relegation zone with 16 points whereas Kotoko lie in 5 with 21 points.

Liberty go all the away to face Elmina Sharks whereas Asante Kotoko play home to Aduana in the next Zylofon Cash Premier League fixture.