Home > Sports > Football >

Platini calls on FIFA to end his ban, says he will face no charges


Football Platini calls on FIFA to end his ban, says he will face no charges

Former UEFA president Michel Platini called on FIFA to lift his ban over a 1.8-million-euro payment after Swiss prosecutors said on Saturday they had found no evidence so far to bring charges against him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Michel Platini says his ban from football should now be lifted play

Michel Platini says his ban from football should now be lifted

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former UEFA president Michel Platini called on FIFA to lift his ban over a 1.8-million-euro payment after Swiss prosecutors said on Saturday they had found no evidence so far to bring charges against him.

Platini's lawyer Vincent Solari claimed the former head of European football was now in the clear.

"There are no charges, he will not be prosecuted," Solari told AFP.

Platini said he had been vindicated after having "a lot thrown at me", and called on FIFA to now end his exile from football.

"I hope that FIFA will have the courage and the decency to lift my suspension," the former France midfielder said in a telephone interview with AFP.

In 2015, FIFA suspended Platini from all football-related activities for eight years, later reduced on appeal to four years, following a $2 million payment he received from the world body in 2011.

The payment, for work done a decade earlier, was authorised by FIFA's then president, Sepp Blatter, and was made at a time when Blatter was seeking re-election as president.

Both men have always denied wrongdoing.

Blatter is also now banned following the scandal that rocked world football.

Swiss prosecutors have been investigating the payment as part of a wider probe into Blatter's 17-year presidency of FIFA.

Sepp Blatter headed FIFA for 17 years play

Sepp Blatter headed FIFA for 17 years

(AFP/File)

The Swiss public prosecutor's office said Saturday that although no evidence had been found "so far" to bring charges against Platini, the investigation "is not completely over".

Platini could still be required to appear before a judge if "new evidence" is found in the case, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said.

FIFA stands firm

FIFA dismissed the claims from Platini's legal team, saying he had been suspended for breaching its "Code of Ethics", not because of the Swiss probe.

"Mr. Platini was suspended for breaching the FIFA Code of Ethics. The decision was upheld by CAS (the Court of Arbitration for Sport), which confirmed the charges but reduced the length of the suspension," a FIFA statement said.

"It has always been very clear to FIFA and CAS that Mr. Platini had never been the target of a criminal investigation in Switzerland."

Platini said he would continue his legal battle until he was allowed to return to football.

"My legal advisers will take all the necessary measures to ensure the FIFA suspension is lifted," he said.

"It has been very difficult for me... I've really had a lot thrown at me."

Platini said he believed the suspension had one aim: "Everything has been done to prevent me becoming FIFA president."

In the wake of Blatter's removal, Gianni Infantino, an Italian who was previously UEFA secretary general under Platini, took over as FIFA president.

The next election for FIFA president is due to take place in 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UEFA Champions League Final: Four superstitions in favour of Liverpool ahead of Real Madrid clash UEFA Champions League Final Four superstitions in favour of Liverpool ahead of Real Madrid clash
Football: 'It's our destiny' -- Fans paint Liverpool red ahead of Champions League final Football 'It's our destiny' -- Fans paint Liverpool red ahead of Champions League final
Football: Jordaan re-elected South Africa football president Football Jordaan re-elected South Africa football president
Football: Neymar 'really wants' to work under Guardiola - report Football Neymar 'really wants' to work under Guardiola - report
Football: Verstappen to learn from brutal lesson, says Red Bull boss Football Verstappen to learn from brutal lesson, says Red Bull boss
Official: Asante Kotoko striker Saddick Adams joins Ashantigold Official Asante Kotoko striker Saddick Adams joins Ashantigold

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s...bullet
2 Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same daybullet
3 Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered...bullet
4 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid name squad to face Liverpoolbullet
5 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on match day 13bullet
6 UEFA Champions League Final Liverpool announce squad for Real...bullet
7 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting'...bullet
8 Number 12 expose Prez Akufo-Addo watched 5 minutes of the...bullet
9 Number 12 Expose It is only a miracle that can save...bullet
10 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet

Football

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo sporting his trademark smile after securing pole at Monaco in a record time
Football Ricciardo romps to Monaco pole, crash woe for Verstappen
Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jail
Real Madrid vs Liverpool Top African players to feature for either Real Madrid or Liverpool
Revealed How Christian Atsu played through horrific knee injury for three years