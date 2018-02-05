news

Black Stars striker, Abdul Majeed Waris and his wife Habiba Sinare have welcomed their first child.

The wife and new mother made this known on her Instagram page.

Habiba Sinare shared a photo of her holding her son with a caption telling how proud she is to be the baby’s mother.

“I’m proud of many things in my life but nothing beats being a mother. Thanks for choosing me as your mum my love.”

On her birthday, Habiba Sinare announced her pregnancy also on her Instagram page.

She shared a photo of her baby bump and said she was thankful to Allah for her pregnancy and motherhood.

Waris who joined Portuguese giants FC Porto from FC Lorient on a loan deal is having a good year. The year becomes better after welcoming his son.

Habiba is the daughter of former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women Organizer aspirant, Hajia Mariam Sinare.

She got married to the footballer in April 2017.