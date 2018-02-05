Home > Sports > Football > Players >

Majeed Waris welcomes a bouncing baby boy (photos)


Black Stars striker Majeed Waris' wife gives birth to a bouncing baby boy

The wife of Majeed Waris shared a photo on Instagram of her holding her son with a caption telling how proud she is to be the baby’s mother.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Black Stars striker, Abdul Majeed Waris and his wife Habiba Sinare

Black Stars striker, Abdul Majeed Waris and his wife Habiba Sinare
Black Stars striker, Abdul Majeed Waris and his wife Habiba Sinare have welcomed their first child.

The wife and new mother made this known on her Instagram page.

Habiba Sinare shared a photo of her holding her son with a caption telling how proud she is to be the baby’s mother.

play

 

READ ALSO: I’m happy for Mubarak; our marriage ended because of abuse – Former wife

“I’m proud of many things in my life but nothing beats being a mother. Thanks for choosing me as your mum my love.”

On her birthday, Habiba Sinare announced her pregnancy also on her Instagram page.

play

 

She shared a photo of her baby bump and said she was thankful to Allah for her pregnancy and motherhood.

READ ALSO: My first wife divorced me before 2016 polls – NDC MP

play

 

Waris who joined Portuguese giants FC Porto from FC Lorient on a loan deal is having a good year. The year becomes better after welcoming his son.

play

 

Habiba is the daughter of former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women Organizer aspirant, Hajia Mariam Sinare.

 

She got married to the footballer in April 2017.

