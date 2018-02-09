PLB sends best wishes to Kotoko and Aduana Stars

news

The Ghana Football Association and the Premier League Board (PLB) wishes to extend a message of goodwill to Aduana Stars and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Ghana's representatives in this year's CAF Inter-club competitions.

While Premier League Champions, Aduana Stars are representing the country in the Total CAF Champions League, Kumasi Asante Kotoko are hoisting Ghana's flag in the Total CAF Confederations Cup.

As Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko come up against Libyan side Al Tahaddy and Congolese side CARA Brazzaville respectively, the GFA and the PLB urge the two clubs to remain focused in their quest to progress to the next stage of the competition.

The two clubs have demonstrated their determination to make amends in their respective competitions and we are confident their efforts will be rewarded.

We urge all stakeholders to offer Aduana and Kotoko the needed support in their quest to make Ghana proud in the Africa inter-club competitions.

We wish the two clubs the best of luck.