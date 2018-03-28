PLB will compensate Elmina Sharks

news

The Vice Chairman of the Professional League Board George Amoako of the professional league board will says Elmina Sharks will be compensated for their trip to Berekum.

Sharks travelled to Berekum to play a Match day 3 Ghana Premier League game against Berekum Chelsea only to be informed the venue of the game has been booked for an Easter Crusade.

Berekum Chelsea communicated to the Professional League Board that the Golden City Park Venue had been booked for an Easter Crusade.

The Professional League Baard relayed the information but not on time as Elmina Sharks had already arrived in Berekum and paid for accommodation.

The Vice Chairman of the Premier League Board stated in an interview with Happy FM that his outfit will indeed compensate Elmina Sharks for cost incurred in the travel and hotel accommodations.