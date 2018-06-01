Home > Sports > Football >

Pochettino leads race to replace Zidane at Real Madrid


Football Pochettino leads race to replace Zidane at Real Madrid

The race to succeed Zinedine Zidane is on following the Frenchman's shock resignation from Real Madrid on Thursday, only days after steering the Spanish giants to a third successive Champions League trophy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino heads the bookmakers' list of favourites to succeed Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid play

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino heads the bookmakers' list of favourites to succeed Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The race to succeed Zinedine Zidane is on following the Frenchman's shock resignation from Real Madrid on Thursday, only days after steering the Spanish giants to a third successive Champions League trophy.

Tottenham's Argentinian manager Mauricio Pochettino tops the bookmakers' list of favourites, with Chelsea handler Antonio Conte and former long-time Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger also in the mix.

AFP Sport looks at the potential candidates:

Mauricio Pochettino

As a former centre-back with Barcelona-based Espanyol, Pochettino has vast experience of Spain's La Liga.

But it is the 46-year-old Argentinian's coaching nous, man-management skills and consistency with Tottenham Hotspur that has hoisted him among the favourites to replace Zidane.

Under Pochettino, Spurs have secured three successive top-four finishes in the Premier League, allowing the London club to rub shoulders with the elite of European football on a regular basis.

But Pochettino has yet to win a trophy in any of his coaching stints, at Espanyol (2009-2012), Southampton (2013-2014) or Tottenham.

Pochettino signed a new, improved contract extension until 2023 last week and Spanish sports newspaper AS reported Friday that it does not contain any written agreement allowing him to leave if Real make an approach.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is a notoriously tough negotiator, but apparently has good relations with Real president Florentino Perez.

Antonio Conte

Amid claims that Chelsea's players are fed up with his demanding training sessions and intense ways, Conte could soon be on his way out of the club, who have been linked to current Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri.

But whether the 48-year-old Italian is an adequate replacement for the taciturn Zidane, and the right choice for such a demanding club, is up for debate.

Conte enjoyed unbridled success with Juventus in Italy's Serie A, leading the club to three successive domestic titles before joining Chelsea.

But in Europe, the Turin giants struggled, failing to reach the Champions League final in his tenure.

Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, in 2016-2017, but failed to repeat the achievement in a far less successful 2017-2018 season, in which only an FA Cup triumph saved his reputation.

Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger has a wealth of experience play

Arsene Wenger has a wealth of experience

(AFP/File)

Wenger is available and has the name and the top-level experience, having coached Arsenal for 22 years in England's Premier League and, less regularly, in Real's favourite playground of the Champions League.

But would Real Madrid's demanding fans back the 68-year-old Frenchman, whose last piece of silverware with the Gunners came in 2017 with the FA Cup? His last league honours date back 13 years to 2004, proving the steady decline during his long reign.

Wenger spent the intervening years trying, unsuccessfully, to replicate the success of his early campaigns.

Real, record 13-times winners of the Champions League including the last three years in succession, are used to winning trophies and fans will expect a coach with lofty ambitions.

Jurgen Klopp

Could Jurgen Klopp be the man to succeed Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid? play

Could Jurgen Klopp be the man to succeed Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid?

(AFP/File)

Leading Liverpool to the Champions League final, and a 3-1 defeat to Real last Saturday, won't have done any harm to Klopp's chances of joining the Spanish giants.

But whether the easy-going, fan-hugging German fits the bill at Europe's most successful club remains to be seen.

In coaching terms Klopp's CV stands up to scrutiny: tactics, man management and unfettered enthusiasm for the game and his players are among his biggest attributes.

But the 50-year-old's rate of success is less impressive.

Klopp led Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final in 2013, only to suffer defeat to Bayern Munich.

Three other runner-up places grace Klopp's CV, including the English League Cup (2016), the Europa League (2016) and this season's Champions League.

Jose Maria 'Guti' Gutierrez

In the absence of a standout favourite from outside the club, Real president Florentino Perez could opt to promote from within and push their under-19s coach Jose Maria Gutierrez, known as Guti, into the Real hot seat.

A former star midfielder for Real, who made over 500 appearances between 1995 and 2010, Guti's intimate knowledge of the club would be a distinct advantage over his rivals.

As coach of Real's under-19s, Guti enjoyed regular contact with Zidane and his successful methods.

On paper, the 41-year-old Guti is an outsider as he has yet to cut his coaching teeth at senior coaching level -- although, prior to his appointment in 2016, the same could be said about Zidane.

The Frenchman, who made over 150 appearances for Real, became a sports director with Real in 2011 before becoming assistant to Carlo Ancelotti in 2013 and then heading the Real Madrid 'B' team.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: Germany coach bans sex for his players during World Cup Russia 2018 Germany coach bans sex for his players during World Cup
Zylofon Cash Premier League: Completed second window transfer deals in Ghana Zylofon Cash Premier League Completed second window transfer deals in Ghana
Football: Loew to decide Neuer's World Cup fate on Sunday Football Loew to decide Neuer's World Cup fate on Sunday
Football: Wolves target Rui Patricio walks out of Sporting Lisbon Football Wolves target Rui Patricio walks out of Sporting Lisbon
Football: Pochettino on Real Madrid: "What will be, will be" Football Pochettino on Real Madrid: "What will be, will be"
Japan Friendly: Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over appearance fees Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over appearance fees

Recommended Videos

Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup
Sports News: Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager Sports News Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager



Top Articles

1 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick against...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
3 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup participant,...bullet
4 Video Watch Black Stars vs Japan friendly herebullet
5 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one...bullet
6 Property Mubarak Wakaso’s East Legon apartment to be demolishedbullet
7 UEFA Champions League Ghanaians dominate list of Africans to...bullet
8 Spanish Football This is why Zidane resigned as Real...bullet
9 Breaking News Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coachbullet
10 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
8 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
9 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

AC Milan's defender Leonardo Bonucci greets fans at the end of the Italian Tim Cup (Coppa Italia) final Juventus vs AC Milan at the Olympic stadium on May 9, 2018 in Rome.Juventus crushed AC Milan 4-0 on today at the Stadio Olimpico to win a fourth consecutive Italian Cup. Mehdi Benatia opened the floodgates after 56 minutes for the first of a double of the night for the Moroccan with Douglas Costa also finding the net in the space of nine minutes. A Nikola Kalinic own goal accounted for the fourth
Football AC Milan face Europa League ban -- report
Germany's head coach Joachim Loew on Friday ruled himself out of the running to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid coach as he prepares for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Football Count me out of race to succeed Zidane, says Germany's Loew
Zylofon Cash Premier League I could have won the league with Hearts of Oak – Kenichi
Zinedine Zidane
Football Real Madrid stunned as Zidane quits at the top