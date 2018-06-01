Home > Sports > Football >

Pochettino on Real Madrid: "What will be, will be"


Football Pochettino on Real Madrid: "What will be, will be"

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino responded Friday to speculation that he is Real Madrid's favoured candidate to succeed Zinedine Zidane as coach by saying: "What will be, will be."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Real Madrid are rumoured to be interested in Tottenham's Argentinian manager Mauricio Pochettino play

Real Madrid are rumoured to be interested in Tottenham's Argentinian manager Mauricio Pochettino

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino responded Friday to speculation that he is Real Madrid's favoured candidate to succeed Zinedine Zidane as coach by saying: "What will be, will be."

Pochettino, speaking in Barcelona at the launch of the Spanish version of his book "A Brave New World", said he was happy at the north London club where he last week signed a new and improved contract.

"I have a five-year deal with Tottenham and I'm very happy at the club. My commitment is at a maximum level," the Argentinian said.

"We need to relax and take things as they come. After that we'll see what happens."

Zidane shocked Real by revealing he was leaving the club just days after making history by winning a third successive Champions League title.

Pochettino said he could understand the pressure that the Frenchman had been under.

"When a name is associated with Real Madrid, the expectations are immense... Football throws up circumstances you don't expect and you have to make the most of it each day.

"What will be, will be."

Spanish sports daily AS reported that Pochettino's new contract does not include an agreement that he can leave Tottenham if Real make an approach for him.

Pochettino led Spurs to third place in the Premier League in the just-completed season, behind Manchester United and runaway winners Manchester City.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: Germany coach bans sex for his players during World Cup Russia 2018 Germany coach bans sex for his players during World Cup
Zylofon Cash Premier League: Completed second window transfer deals in Ghana Zylofon Cash Premier League Completed second window transfer deals in Ghana
Football: Loew to decide Neuer's World Cup fate on Sunday Football Loew to decide Neuer's World Cup fate on Sunday
Football: Wolves target Rui Patricio walks out of Sporting Lisbon Football Wolves target Rui Patricio walks out of Sporting Lisbon
Football: Pochettino leads race to replace Zidane at Real Madrid Football Pochettino leads race to replace Zidane at Real Madrid
Japan Friendly: Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over appearance fees Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over appearance fees

Recommended Videos

Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup
Sports News: Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager Sports News Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager



Top Articles

1 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick against...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
3 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup participant,...bullet
4 Video Watch Black Stars vs Japan friendly herebullet
5 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one...bullet
6 Property Mubarak Wakaso’s East Legon apartment to be demolishedbullet
7 Spanish Football This is why Zidane resigned as Real Madrid...bullet
8 UEFA Champions League Ghanaians dominate list of Africans...bullet
9 Breaking News Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coachbullet
10 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
8 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
9 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

AC Milan's defender Leonardo Bonucci greets fans at the end of the Italian Tim Cup (Coppa Italia) final Juventus vs AC Milan at the Olympic stadium on May 9, 2018 in Rome.Juventus crushed AC Milan 4-0 on today at the Stadio Olimpico to win a fourth consecutive Italian Cup. Mehdi Benatia opened the floodgates after 56 minutes for the first of a double of the night for the Moroccan with Douglas Costa also finding the net in the space of nine minutes. A Nikola Kalinic own goal accounted for the fourth
Football AC Milan face Europa League ban -- report
Germany's head coach Joachim Loew on Friday ruled himself out of the running to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid coach as he prepares for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Football Count me out of race to succeed Zidane, says Germany's Loew
Zylofon Cash Premier League I could have won the league with Hearts of Oak – Kenichi
Zinedine Zidane
Football Real Madrid stunned as Zidane quits at the top