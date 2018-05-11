Home > Sports > Football >

Pochettino vows to celebrate Spurs success


Mauricio Pochettino says he will celebrate Tottenham's Champions League qualification but admits the fans "deserve a trophy" after a decade-long drought.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs fans deserve a trophy play

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs fans deserve a trophy

(AFP/File)
Spurs booked a third successive year in Europe's elite club competition despite playing in their temporary home of Wembley and being outspent by their main rivals.

They could finish third if they beat Leicester on Sunday in their final league game at the national stadium and Pochettino said he would enjoy their success before plotting a Premier League title challenge for 2018-19.

"Last season we finished second but it is not enough because we didn't win the Premier League," said the Argentine.

"And this season, again, despite playing at Wembley and many things from the beginning, still (for) some the situation is that, 'Oh yes, but the team needs to win some titles.... Yes, after four years we never celebrate. I am going to celebrate with my people."

Pochettino described the Champions League spot as a "massive achievement" but said it was not enough as he wanted to win silverware.

"I think it is not the only thing in football to win titles but I think after to win in every single aspect I think this club, this group of players, people working here and the fans deserve to celebrate some trophy."

Spurs will probably have to spend big in order to challenge the Manchester clubs but Pochettino still believes his approach can be successful.

"One way is to spend money. Another is what we are doing to create players, like in the case of Harry Kane, Dele Alli," he said.

Pochettino still has three years on his contract at Spurs and said there was "no point" talking about his future.

"Only you know in football that everything can happen. No one is sure in their job but I have a three-year contract," he added.

