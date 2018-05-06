Home > Sports > Football >

Pogba brother 'attacked' by team-mates in Turkey - reports


Football Pogba brother 'attacked' by team-mates in Turkey - reports

Florentin Pogba, the older brother of Manchester United star Paul, was attacked by angry Genclerbirligi team-mates after abruptly walking off the pitch on Sunday and leaving his side a man down, Turkish media reported.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Florentin Pogba, pictured in 2017, was confronted in the changing room by several angry Genclerbirligi team-mates play

Florentin Pogba, pictured in 2017, was confronted in the changing room by several angry Genclerbirligi team-mates

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Florentin Pogba, the older brother of Manchester United star Paul, was attacked by angry Genclerbirligi team-mates after abruptly walking off the pitch on Sunday and leaving his side a man down, Turkish media reported.

Pogba was confronted in the changing room by several team-mates after the 1-0 league defeat at home to Antalyaspor, according to the Dogan news agency and Fanatik sports daily.

Security officers and club officials reportedly had to intervene to usher Pogba to safety.

The defender removed his shirt and stormed off the pitch in the 88th minute with his team down a goal after an argument with a team-mate.

Genclerbirligi had already made their three substitutions, forcing the home side to finish the match with just 10 men.

The loss means Genclerbirligi are almost certain to be relegated from the Turkish top flight with five points between them and safety and just two matches of the season remaining.

Pogba, 27, signed an 18-month contract with the Ankara-based club in January after spending most of his career at Saint-Etienne.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPL Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPL
CAF Confederations Cup: Amed Toure's goal sinks Aduana Stars CAF Confederations Cup Amed Toure's goal sinks Aduana Stars
Football: Napoli slip up again to all but hand Juventus Serie A title Football Napoli slip up again to all but hand Juventus Serie A title
Football: Messi strike helps 10-man Barca earn draw as Ronaldo goes off injured Football Messi strike helps 10-man Barca earn draw as Ronaldo goes off injured
Football: 'Go choke' furious Olympiakos boss tells players Football 'Go choke' furious Olympiakos boss tells players
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Frank Acheampong scores BRACE in three minutes for Tianjin TEDA Ghanaian Players Abroad Frank Acheampong scores BRACE in three minutes for Tianjin TEDA

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations? Pulse Sports Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations?
Sports: Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards Sports Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards
Sports: Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar Sports Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar



Top Articles

1 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
2 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
3 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari shows off dancing skills in...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ex-West Ham chief charged over comments...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
7 Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak sack four playersbullet
8 Egyptian Ace Mohammd Salah meets his lookalikebullet
9 RIP Richard Ofori’s teammate dies after lightning strikebullet
10 Ghana Premier League WAFA players Inusah Adams and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese...bullet
6 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
9 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
10 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet

Football

Arsene Wenger enjoyed a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley in his final home game as Arsenal manager
Football 'Merci Arsene' as Arsenal rout Burnley in Wenger farewell
A global impact: messages have poured in from around the world wishing former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery following emergency for a brain haemorrhage
Football Wenger and Guardiola lend support to stricken Ferguson
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was given a fitting farewell in his final home game after 22 years in charge on Sunday
Football 'Lucky' guy Wenger looks to fresh start after fitting farewell
Bertrand Traore has scored in each of Lyon's last five matches
Football Eight in a row for Lyon as teen Sylla rescues Monaco