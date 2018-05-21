Home > Sports > Football >

Pogba evasive over Manchester United future


Football Pogba evasive over Manchester United future

Paul Pogba has refused to rule out a move away from Manchester United, hinting at strains in his relationship with Jose Mourinho after a difficult season at Old Trafford.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the 2018 FA Cup final play

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the 2018 FA Cup final

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Paul Pogba has refused to rule out a move away from Manchester United, hinting at strains in his relationship with Jose Mourinho after a difficult season at Old Trafford.

The £89 million ($119 million) France international has had a tricky second season back at United, being left out of the side or substituted early many times.

On other occasions manager Mourinho has publicly questioned his contributions, while transfer talk refuses to die down.

Asked by French television station Canal Plus if he would remain a United player, the 25-year-old declined to give a cast-iron commitment.

"You can never be sure of anything," he said. "But contractually, it's sure, yes.

"I can never look far into the future. It also depends how it goes with the club, how things work out."

Pogba also discussed his relationship with Mourinho, saying the pair did not have to have the perfect bond to work together professionally.

"There were times where I wasn't playing, I was on the bench," he said. "There was a lot of talk, people thought it wasn't working out, but a coach and a player don't have to be best friends, we don't have to go to restaurants together.

"I had a few little problems too... football is sometimes all about the mental side. He put me on the bench and I gave my response on the pitch. I always give everything I've got."

And Pogba said being handed the captain's armband in certain matches had helped him.

"I was made captain by Mourinho, it was the first time for me with a club and that is important for me," he said. "It also made me grow as a leader in the France team."

Pogba has been linked with a move to hometown club Paris Saint-Germain but said such a move did not hold special appeal.

"I grew up with a father and a mother who were Marseille supporters," he said. "Paris (PSG) was never really part of my daily life. But later on, yes why not play at the Parc des Princes? It's a great pitch and a nice stadium."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: Nainggolan ends International football after World Cup exclusion Russia 2018 Nainggolan ends International football after World Cup exclusion
Russia 2018: Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squad Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squad
2013 u-20 star: Moses Odjer touted as one good buy in for FIFA 18 2013 u-20 star Moses Odjer touted as one good buy in for FIFA 18
Russia 2018: AS Roma midfield enforcer Nainggolan left out of Belgium squad Russia 2018 AS Roma midfield enforcer Nainggolan left out of Belgium squad
2018 AU Day: Awake, Veraldo and Storm drinks presented to Team Volta for Unity Cup 2018 AU Day Awake, Veraldo and Storm drinks presented to Team Volta for Unity Cup
Ghanaian Players Abroad: I look back to my football career and smile- Michael Essien Ghanaian Players Abroad I look back to my football career and smile- Michael Essien

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
2 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean...bullet
4 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next roundbullet
5 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko announce six new signingsbullet
7 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
8 Football Loew regrets telling Goetze 'show you're better...bullet
9 Football Balotelli back as Mancini plots Italy revivalbullet
10 Ray Wilkins memorial match Michael Essien features as...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Ghanaian Players Abroad Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban from FIFA
Alvaro Morata has been left out of the Spain squad for the World Cup
Football Morata misses out on Spain World Cup squad
Belgium's omission of Radja Nainggolan from their World Cup squad is a major surprise
Football Belgium leave out Nainggolan for World Cup
Basra Sports City stadium in the southern Iraqi city is set to host the first international football tournament to be played in the country since the 1950s
Football Iraq to host first international football tournament