Football Pogba improves but France held 1-1 by US

Paul Pogba put in an improved performance but France looked flat in a 1-1 World Cup warm-up draw against the United States in Lyon on Saturday.

Paul Pogba was jeered on his last France appearance but created their goal against the US

Paul Pogba put in an improved performance but France looked flat in a 1-1 World Cup warm-up draw against the United States in Lyon on Saturday.

Julian Green gave the US, who failed to make it to Russia, the lead on the stroke of half-time but teenage starlet Kylian Mbappe equalised for the hosts.

Pogba had been jeered a week ago in a 3-1 victory over Italy but it was his pass that teed up Mbappe to save face for the Euro 2016 finalists in a match they were expected to win.

With perhaps one eye on their opening World Cup clash against Australia, 2-1 winners over Hungary earlier in the day, on June 16, France were pedestrian for long periods.

"We lacked a bit of juice. But we created enough chances to win," said coach Didier Deschamps on TF1.

"But that's the way it goes, against a young United States team that was very generous, who didn't leave us a lot of space and tried to defend well."

Crucially, though, Pogba battled hard defensively, took charge offensively and played some clever passes.

France will expect more of the same in Russia.

