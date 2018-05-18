Pogba issues World Cup warning to France team-mates

news

French midfielder Paul Pogba says he and his France team-mates must approach the World Cup finals in June with the right mindset as that counts more than technical ability.

The 25-year-old Manchester United star -- capped 51 times and a pivotal member of the side that reached the Euro 2016 final only to lose to Portugal in extra-time -- told the BBC that France had the technical ability to do well in Russia.

"I'm confident with the French squad, with the players that we have," said Pogba.

"I'm sure we can do something in this World Cup but I don't want to be over-confident.

"We have a nice team but the World Cup is in your head too, it's not just technique.

"It's team spirit, it's more mental than technique. We have to be careful with this."

The French -- World Cup winners in 1998 and finalists in 2006 -- are in Group C with Denmark, Australia and Peru and kick off their campaign in Kazan against the Australians on June 16.