Home > Sports > Football >

Pogba on Mecca pilgrimage ahead of World Cup


Football Pogba on Mecca pilgrimage ahead of World Cup

French midfielder Paul Pogba has posted a video of himself at the holiest site of Islam in Saudi Arabia, as he prepares to join his French squad for the World Cup next month.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester United's Paul Pogba visits the holiest site of Islam in Mecca before linking up with the French squad for the World Cup play

Manchester United's Paul Pogba visits the holiest site of Islam in Mecca before linking up with the French squad for the World Cup

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

French midfielder Paul Pogba has posted a video of himself at the holiest site of Islam in Saudi Arabia, as he prepares to join his French squad for the World Cup next month.

"Only the person that comes here can understand the feeling," the 25-year-old Manchester United star said in an Instagram video from the holy city of Mecca.

"This a beautiful place -- beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. And the feeling... I cannot even explain to you."

The Frenchman posted the video of himself standing in front of the Kaaba, a black cube towards which Muslims turn for their five daily prayers.

Pogba, who will be a key member of France's World Cup team in Moscow, made a similar pilgrimage last year during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

He told the BBC last week that he and his France team-mates must approach the World Cup finals with the right mindset, as that counts more than technical ability.

The French -- World Cup winners in 1998 and finalists in 2006 -- are in Group C with Denmark, Australia and Peru and kick off their campaign in the Russian city of Kazan against the Australians on June 16.

Away from the World Cup, and despite speculation over his future at Manchester United, Pogba is determined to lift the Champions League with them in what is his second spell there.

Since his move from Italian giants Juventus in 2016, for which Manchester United paid a club-record fee of £89 million ($119 million), Pogba has won Europa and League Cup medals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Premier League: Unai Emery appointed as coach of Arsenal Premier League Unai Emery appointed as coach of Arsenal
Football: Unai Emery succeeds Wenger as Arsenal boss Football Unai Emery succeeds Wenger as Arsenal boss
Anas Exposé: Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to assist investigations Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to assist investigations
Scandalous: Top 5 scandals of Kwesi Nyantakyi since he became GFA president Scandalous Top 5 scandals of Kwesi Nyantakyi since he became GFA president
Football: Hamilton 'excited' by unforgiving Monaco street fight Football Hamilton 'excited' by unforgiving Monaco street fight
Video: Throwback to when Nyantakyi told Ghanaians that even those who owe ‘must chop’ Video Throwback to when Nyantakyi told Ghanaians that even those who owe ‘must chop’

Recommended Videos

Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi
Video: Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat
Sports: Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win Sports Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect...bullet
4 GFA Here’s how much jail term Kwesi Nyantakyi could get for...bullet
5 GFA President Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest orderbullet
6 Arrest Order FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's issue -...bullet
7 Social Media Reactions How Twitter reacted to Kwesi...bullet
8 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squadbullet
9 Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us from...bullet
10 Anas Exposé Kwesi Nyantakyi solicited $8m as bribe for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Gareth Bale could win a fourth Champions League title with Real Madrid this weekend
Football Decision time for Zidane as Bale awaits chance for reconciliation
Under pressure: Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius could be targeted as a weak link by Real Madrid
Football Weak links? Goalkeepers Karius, Navas under the microscope in Kiev
Lyon players train ahead of the Champions League final against Wolfsburg
Football Lyon out to extend dominance in Champions League final against Wolfsburg
Lyon defender Wendie Renard speaks to the media on Tuesday, ahead of this week's Champions League final
Football 'Exceptional' Renard a towering presence for Lyon