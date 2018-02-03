Police arrest daughters of coach Herbert Addo

news

It has been reported that all five daughters of the late coach Herbert Addo are currently in the custody of the Adenta Police for an alleged disruption towards their stepmother.

It is believed that the five ladies have been exhibiting an unwelcoming attitude and issuing threats to their stepmother since the demise of their father.

The constant unacceptable behaviour expressed towards the widow forced her to lodge complaints to authorities who are said to have arrested the daughters of the former Ghana Premier League winning coach

There have been growing tension in the family after the death of the legendary Coach.

The former Asante Kotoko trainer remains one of the celebrated Ghanaian coaches having managed the two most glamorous Clubs in the country (Kotoko and Hearts).

He also led Aduana Stars to their first major silverware when he supervised the side to clinch the Ghana Premier League in their debut season in the elite division.

Herbert also worked as Head Coach of the Black Stars and Black Meteors team.

