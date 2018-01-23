news

Former Black Stars winger Mohammed Polo has called on James Kwesi Appiah to appoint a new skipper for the senior national male football team of Ghana.

Polo's comment has come in the wake of Prince Tagoe's displeasure over how Kwesi Appiah jumped two senior players- namely Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari to name Asamoah Gyan as the captain of the Black Stars.

"The captain of the Black Stars shouldn't be appointed based on who is instrumental, but the one who is calm and dont talk anyhow," he told Asempa FM.

"The Black Stars captaincy row has lasted for too long, so Kwesi Appiah should take a hard decision by appointing a new person all together to lead the tea,

"He should know better, because when he was named as the captain of Ghana, it was based on the fact that he was calm and he wasn't a loose talker".

"He should look for someone who has strong spiritual background.