Home > Sports > Football >

Ex-Hearts coach calls on Kwesi Appiah to appoint new Ghana captain


Mohammed Polo Former Hearts coach calls on Kwesi Appiah to appoint new Ghana captain

Mohammed Polo says Ghana should get a leader who is calm and collected and not an instrumental player.

  • Published:
play Ex-Black Stars winger calls on Kwesi Appiah to appoint new Ghana captain
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Black Stars winger Mohammed Polo has called on James Kwesi Appiah to appoint a new skipper for the senior national male football team of Ghana.

Polo's comment has come in the wake of Prince Tagoe's displeasure over how Kwesi Appiah  jumped two senior players- namely Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari to name Asamoah Gyan as the captain of the Black Stars.

READ MORE:Football rivalries in Ghana that made the game better

"The captain of the Black Stars shouldn't be appointed based on who is instrumental, but the one who is calm and dont talk anyhow," he told Asempa FM.

"The Black Stars captaincy row has lasted for too long, so Kwesi Appiah should take a hard decision by appointing a new person all together to lead the tea,

"He should know better, because when he was named as the captain of Ghana, it was based on the fact that he was calm and he wasn't a loose talker".

"He should look for someone who has strong spiritual background.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: New England women's coach Neville in 'sexist' tweet row Football New England women's coach Neville in 'sexist' tweet row
Football: Germain strikes as Marseille edge out fourth-tier Epinal Football Germain strikes as Marseille edge out fourth-tier Epinal
Football: Quick-fire Escudero helps Sevilla down Atletico Football Quick-fire Escudero helps Sevilla down Atletico
Football: Manchester City into first final of Guardiola era Football Manchester City into first final of Guardiola era
Football: Thistle stung by Celtic in Glasgow derby Football Thistle stung by Celtic in Glasgow derby
Football: Burnley manager Dyche signs new deal Football Burnley manager Dyche signs new deal

Recommended Videos

E.K Afranie: Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of bribery E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of bribery
Not so big bucks: The yearly salaries of these Ghanaian players will surprise you Not so big bucks The yearly salaries of these Ghanaian players will surprise you
How two Ghana footballers ended up on the streets of India awaiting jail terms How two Ghana footballers ended up on the streets of India awaiting jail terms



Top Articles

1 GHALCA G8 Tournament Dreams FC beat Hearts of Oak to win trophybullet
2 Photo Kwesi Nyantakyi joins CAF contingent at George Weah’s swearing-inbullet
3 Black Stars Nana Aba Anamoah and Prince Tagoe are attention seekers-...bullet
4 Football Man Utd retain top spot in Deloitte 'Money League'bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Dreams FC sign Kwadwo Asamoahbullet
6 Ghanaian Football Football rivalries in Ghana that made the...bullet
7 Black Stars Commission of Inquiry into Brazil World Cup...bullet
8 Ex-FIFA Player of the Year George Weah sworn in as...bullet
9 Video This video of Ronaldinho goes viralbullet
10 Bernd Hollerbach Hamburg old boy handed survival challengebullet

Top Videos

1 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
2 How two Ghana footballers ended up on the streets of India awaiting...bullet
3 Video Highlights of ex-Nigerian star suffering from emotional disorderbullet
4 Video Ronaldinho retires from footballbullet
5 Football Lukaku’s ‘voodoo message’ led to Everton exitbullet
6 Football The 10 most expensive football transfers of all timebullet
7 Video Watch goals and assists of Africa's most expensive playerbullet
8 Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Ebouebullet
9 Video Referee retaliates after Nantes defender infringed himbullet
10 New Year How soccer stars ushered in 2018bullet

Football

Lassana Diarra, pictured in February 2017, signed a deal until June 2019 with Paris Saint-Germain
Football PSG sign ex-Real Madrid midfielder Lassana Diarra
A man from the German company GoalControl checks the operation of the goal-line technology before a French L1 football in December 2017
Football French league ends goal-line technology contract
Only two non-Spaniards have played more games for Barcelona than Javier Mascherano, pictured in 2016,
Football Mascherano to leave Barcelona after eight years
Robinho, pictured in November 2017, has won 100 caps for Brazil and played in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups
Football Robinho signs for Sivasspor despite rape conviction