Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Portend it like Beckham: England v Argentina in World Cup final


Football Portend it like Beckham: England v Argentina in World Cup final

Former captain David Beckham has tipped England to play Lionel Messi's Argentina in the World Cup final, reflecting rising optimism about the Three Lions' chances after a positive start in Russia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
David Beckham played three World Cups with England. play

David Beckham played three World Cups with England.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former captain David Beckham has tipped England to play Lionel Messi's Argentina in the World Cup final, reflecting rising optimism about the Three Lions' chances after a positive start in Russia.

Beckham was speaking at a promotional event in China after England beat Tunisia 2-1 in their opening game, boosting their chances of reaching the knockout rounds.

England have long stuttered on the big stage and they last reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2006, when Beckham was captain. Their only World Cup final was way back in 1966, when they beat Germany at Wembley.

"I believe Argentina will play against England in the final," Beckham predicted at an event to promote China's largest collegiate football league.

"I think obviously my choice would be England to win the competition, but that's me being biased and passionate about my country," he added.

But the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder, a veteran of three World Cups, warned that the road ahead looked hard for Gareth Southgate's team.

"I'm very happy that we won the first game in the group," he said. "England is a very young team, they don't have a lot of experience yet and the journey of the World Cup will become harder and harder because there are many good teams in the tournament."

Beckham's assessment may also have been influenced by the struggles of some of the top teams in the early games, including Mexico's defeat of defending champions Germany.

Argentina, who could meet England in the semi-finals or final, drew 1-1 with Iceland in their first game as Messi, their talisman, missed a penalty.

Improving Chinese football at the club and national level has been a priority for President Xi Jinping, who aims to make his country a global power in the sport.

But it is a Herculean task for China, who have only ever qualified for one World Cup, in 2002 -- when they exited without scoring a goal.

Beckham said the world's most populous country, currently 75th in the FIFA rankings, is heading in the right direction -- but that there was still a long way to go.

"This is where it starts, with universities, with young children -- to educate the children to become professional and then become leaders in the game," said Beckham, who played an exhibition game with Chinese youngsters.

"In the future this country has a real opportunity to become one of the powerhouses in the sport, but this takes a lot of investment and hard work," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

AWC: Ghana could lose rights to host Africa Women’s Championship AWC Ghana could lose rights to host Africa Women’s Championship
Football: Southgate qualities echo Mourinho, Conte says Holland Football Southgate qualities echo Mourinho, Conte says Holland
Football: Pressure on Messi against Croatia after Ronaldo scores again at World Cup Football Pressure on Messi against Croatia after Ronaldo scores again at World Cup
Football: Serbia take on Switzerland in Group E with Brazil looming Football Serbia take on Switzerland in Group E with Brazil looming
Football: Neymar fitness cloud lingers as pressure mounts on Brazil Football Neymar fitness cloud lingers as pressure mounts on Brazil
Black Stars: Essien is the best- Sammy Osei Kuffour Black Stars Essien is the best- Sammy Osei Kuffour

Recommended Videos

Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey
Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah
Kwesi Nyantakyi: Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos



Top Articles

1 #Number12 Anas releases further particulars against Nyantakyibullet
2 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars captaincy...bullet
3 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
4 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screensbullet
5 Video Anas mocks Kennedy Agyapong & Nyantakyi with Yaa Pono’s...bullet
6 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves Ghana's...bullet
7 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale...bullet
9 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and...bullet
10 Number 12 Nyantakyi plans to sue Anas, BBCbullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
3 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

#Number12 Anas' family under threat following Number 12 expose'- Kweku Baako
Nigeria train ahead of their match with Iceland
Football Youthful Nigeria face tough Iceland test
Diego Costa scored Spain's only goal
Football Hierro relieved Spain survived tough Iran test
Luis Suarez
Football Uruguay, Russia reach World Cup knockout phase