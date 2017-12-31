Home > Sports > Football >

Premier League :  Crystal Palace end Manchester City's 18-game winning run


Premier League Crystal Palace end Manchester City's 18-game winning run

Crystal Palace managed to hold Manchester City to a goalless draw to end their 18-game winning run

  • Published:
play Crystal Palace end Manchester City's 18-game winning run
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Crystal Palace became the first side to prevent Manchester City from winning in 19 games after they held them to a goalles draw on Sunday.

Palace were rewarded as their defensive grit and off-the-ball energy shone through in an enthralling contest.

The question, after they pressed so ferociously in the first half, was whether they were fit enough in the midst of the congested Christmas fixture list to keep it up.

But they did just that, with midfielder Milivojevic covering more ground than anyone on the pitch (12.69 km), though that will be of little consolation after his spot-kick - given when Raheem Sterling fouled Wilfried Zaha in the box in the 92nd minute - was saved.

The point means the Eagles start the new year outside of the bottom three, a point above West Ham in 18th - symbolic for a club that suffered seven straight defeats without scoring during their miserable start to the season.

They also secured only their second home clean sheet in the league all season, against a team that has scored 102 goals in 2017.

The downside to playing their energetic part in such an eventful contest was a first-half injury to centre-back Scott Dann, with boss Roy Hodgson already light on defenders in Mamadou Sakho's absence because of a calf problem.

But they can take heart from creating other opportunities to win aside from the penalty - full-back Patrick van Aanholt testing Ederson in the first half and Andros Townsend wasting a gilt-edged chance to convert on 78 minutes.

With Yohan Cabaye playing further forward than he did in their defeat by Arsenal, Palace had a courage with the ball to match their resilience off it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Schedulers are against us, Arsenal manager Wenger complains Football Schedulers are against us, Arsenal manager Wenger complains
Football: Manchester City manager Guardiola pleads for player protection Football Manchester City manager Guardiola pleads for player protection
Football: Pogba urges misfiring Manchester United to 'wake up' Football Pogba urges misfiring Manchester United to 'wake up'
Bizarre: 9 sad moments in sports for the year 2017 Bizarre 9 sad moments in sports for the year 2017
Football: Man City's winning run ends as Wenger overtakes Ferguson Football Man City's winning run ends as Wenger overtakes Ferguson
Transfer News: Nike uses Coutinho name to advertise new Barcelona kit Transfer News Nike uses Coutinho name to advertise new Barcelona kit

Recommended Videos

Football: Kane breaks scoring record. Football Kane breaks scoring record.
Charity: Jonathan Mensah donates to orphans at Royal Seed Home Charity Jonathan Mensah donates to orphans at Royal Seed Home
Football: Jordan Ayew's Swansea City manager sacked Football Jordan Ayew's Swansea City manager sacked



Top Articles

1 Pastor's counsel This is the genesis of the confusion between Eboue and...bullet
2 Steve Polack Kotoko coach banned for indisciplinebullet
3 Premier League Jordan Ayew scores to hand new Swansea City coach...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Top 6 transfers for the year 2017bullet
5 Transfer News Nike uses Coutinho name to advertise new Barcelona kitbullet
6 Football Nike advertise Coutinho Barcelona shirtbullet
7 Premier League Lukaku suffer terrible head injurybullet
8 Football Atletico Madrid finally unveil Diego Costa, Vitolobullet
9 Good News Galatasaray comes to Emmanuel Eboue rescuebullet
10 Grace to Grass These are the three reasons why...bullet

Top Videos

1 Football Jordan Ayew's Swansea City manager sackedbullet
2 Football Kane breaks scoring record.bullet
3 Football Essien warns Chelseabullet
4 Lost Footballers Top Ghanaian footballers who were totally lost in...bullet
5 Football 7 controversial Black Stars moments in 2017bullet
6 Back to Chelsea Michael Essien visits 'daddy' Jose Mourinho at...bullet
7 Football Africa's greatest scorers at the World Cupbullet
8 Fan Love 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017bullet
9 Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Ebouebullet
10 Football Top 6 Asamoah Gyan moments in 2017bullet

Football

Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger awaits kick off in the English Premier League football match against West Bromwich Albion December 31, 2017
Football Wenger party spoiled by late West Bromwich leveller
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (centre) in action during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in south London, on December 31, 2017
Football Man City winning run ends in draw at Crystal Palace
The World Anti-Doping Agency accused Russia of a state-sponsored doping programme during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi
Football FIFA claims attempt to contact doping whistleblower Rodchenkov
Liverpool set the tone before the transfer market had even officially begun when they splashed out a world record fee for a defender, paying £75 million for Southampton's Virgil van Dijk
Football Premier League clubs ready for January sales