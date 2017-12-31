Premier League :  Crystal Palace end Manchester City's 18-game winning run

news

Crystal Palace became the first side to prevent Manchester City from winning in 19 games after they held them to a goalles draw on Sunday.

Palace were rewarded as their defensive grit and off-the-ball energy shone through in an enthralling contest.

The question, after they pressed so ferociously in the first half, was whether they were fit enough in the midst of the congested Christmas fixture list to keep it up.

But they did just that, with midfielder Milivojevic covering more ground than anyone on the pitch (12.69 km), though that will be of little consolation after his spot-kick - given when Raheem Sterling fouled Wilfried Zaha in the box in the 92nd minute - was saved.

The point means the Eagles start the new year outside of the bottom three, a point above West Ham in 18th - symbolic for a club that suffered seven straight defeats without scoring during their miserable start to the season.

They also secured only their second home clean sheet in the league all season, against a team that has scored 102 goals in 2017.

The downside to playing their energetic part in such an eventful contest was a first-half injury to centre-back Scott Dann, with boss Roy Hodgson already light on defenders in Mamadou Sakho's absence because of a calf problem.

But they can take heart from creating other opportunities to win aside from the penalty - full-back Patrick van Aanholt testing Ederson in the first half and Andros Townsend wasting a gilt-edged chance to convert on 78 minutes.

With Yohan Cabaye playing further forward than he did in their defeat by Arsenal, Palace had a courage with the ball to match their resilience off it.