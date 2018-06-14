Pulse.com.gh logo
Home > Sports > Football >

Premier League fixtures released with interesting opening day ties


2018/19 Premier League fixtures released with interesting opening day ties

Unai Emery will start life at Arsenal with a clash against league champions

  Published:
play Premier League fixtures released with interesting opening day ties
Fixtures for the 2018/19 English Premier League fixtures have been released and the topliner on match day one is Arsenal clash against Manchester City at the Ittihad.

Unai Emery’s first competitive match in charge of Arsenal will be against Premier.

READ MORE: Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to select injured player for World Cup

League champions Manchester City in what is the hardest start possible for Arsene Wenger’s successor.

Manchester United start the season at home against Leicester City, while Tottenham are away at Newcastle United with doubts still surrounding how soon they will have White Hart Lane up and running – given they have already enquired about the availability of Wembley Stadium for the early part of next season.

Below is the full fixtures

Arsenal v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Cardiff City

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea

Liverpool v West Ham United

Manchester United v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Burnley

Watford v Brighton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton

