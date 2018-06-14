Unai Emery will start life at Arsenal with a clash against league champions
League champions Manchester City in what is the hardest start possible for Arsene Wenger’s successor.
Manchester United start the season at home against Leicester City, while Tottenham are away at Newcastle United with doubts still surrounding how soon they will have White Hart Lane up and running – given they have already enquired about the availability of Wembley Stadium for the early part of next season.
Below is the full fixtures
Arsenal v Manchester City
Bournemouth v Cardiff City
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Huddersfield Town v Chelsea
Liverpool v West Ham United
Manchester United v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Burnley
Watford v Brighton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton