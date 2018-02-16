Home > Sports > Football >

Four Premier League players in trouble in Spain for stealing car


Disgrace Four Premier League players in trouble in Spain for stealing car

Four West Bromwich Albion players are being investigated for allegedly stealing a car in the Catalonia capital of Barcelona.

  • Published:
play Rooney on the left with Jonny Evans on the right
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Manchester United defender, Jonny Evans and his three teammates have been accused of stealing a car during the team’s training camp in Spain.

The players namely Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill stole a taxi and drove back to their hotel in Barcelona during a night out and were questioned by the police for their action.

READ MORE: Dong Bortey needs GHC 200 to save mother from dying

Police were called after the unnamed players, who are on the club's mid-winter training trip to Spain, were said to have driven a taxi from a McDonald's drive through before abandoning it outside The One boutique hotel where they were staying.

play Jonny Evans

 

“We felt it important we identify ourselves as the players involved in an incident which occurred during the training camp in Spain this week out of respect for team-mates who otherwise could be implicated by association.”

West Bromwich have issued a statement apologizing on behalf of the players and have also promised to investigate the matter.

We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to our team-mates, the head coach, the club and especially the supporters for the events which have been the subject of widespread and negative publicity.

We felt it important we identify ourselves as the players involved in an incident which occurred during the training camp in Spain this week out of respect for team-mates who otherwise could be implicated by association.

We freely acknowledge and apologise for the break of curfew which we accept represented a breach of the standards of professionalism required of us as representatives of West Bromwich Albion FC.

The club has informed us that it will now conduct its own inquiry into the incident and we will co-operate fully.

In the meantime, we would like to assure our supporters that this incident does not reflect the determination and resolve we possess to do all we can to recover a difficult season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Conte happy to have selection headache for Barca clash Football Conte happy to have selection headache for Barca clash
Ghanaian Players Abroad: GPL finest midfielder joins MLS side Toronto FC Ghanaian Players Abroad GPL finest midfielder joins MLS side Toronto FC
Football: Mourinho says new midfielder will replace Carrick, not Pogba Football Mourinho says new midfielder will replace Carrick, not Pogba
Football: Chelsea readied for Barca test as Willian leads rout of Hull Football Chelsea readied for Barca test as Willian leads rout of Hull
Football: Monaco cruise to victory as 16-year-old Pellegri makes history Football Monaco cruise to victory as 16-year-old Pellegri makes history
2018 WAFU Women's Cup: Black Queens beat Niger 9-0 2018 WAFU Women's Cup Black Queens beat Niger 9-0

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Here Are The 10 Most Expensive Clubs In Football Pulse Sports Here Are The 10 Most Expensive Clubs In Football
Sports: Premier League Team of The Week Sports Premier League Team of The Week
Video: ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s death Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s death



Top Articles

1 Sad Tale Dong Bortey needs GHC 200 to save mother from dyingbullet
2 Money Fall On You Have a look at Jeffery Schlupp’s GHc 360k new carbullet
3 #EbonyReignsForever Asamoah Gyan's birthday wish for Ebony is too...bullet
4 La Liga Sulley Muntari takes Deportivo opportunity as Seedorf...bullet
5 Football Manchester United boss Mourinho slams Pogba 'lies'bullet
6 England English Football Association signs agreements in Qatarbullet
7 Lovely Just beautiful photos of Abedi Pele’s daughter Imani,...bullet
8 Premier League Hull City player retires after deadly head...bullet
9 Football Mourinho protege Morais is new Barnsley bossbullet
10 Man's Best Friend Lionel Messi spends Valentine’s Day...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
3 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
4 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
5 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
6 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have...bullet
7 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
8 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
9 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
10 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of...bullet

Football

"They break a curfew, and that is unacceptable, and I feel a bit let down by that," said West Brom manager Alan Pardew after four players admitted to stealing a taxi in Spain
Football West Brom four apologise for Spanish taxi theft
Ghana Premier League GFA opens application for five positions
Carlos Carvalhal returns to Sheffield Wednesday as Swansea manager in the FA Cup
Football Football: Venancio has nothing to prove in FA Cup clash against Carvalhal
On my way: Cedric Bakambu trains with Beijing Guoan
Football Bakambu acknowledges cash was crucial in China decision