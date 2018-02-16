news

Former Manchester United defender, Jonny Evans and his three teammates have been accused of stealing a car during the team’s training camp in Spain.

The players namely Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill stole a taxi and drove back to their hotel in Barcelona during a night out and were questioned by the police for their action.

Police were called after the unnamed players, who are on the club's mid-winter training trip to Spain, were said to have driven a taxi from a McDonald's drive through before abandoning it outside The One boutique hotel where they were staying.

“We felt it important we identify ourselves as the players involved in an incident which occurred during the training camp in Spain this week out of respect for team-mates who otherwise could be implicated by association.”

West Bromwich have issued a statement apologizing on behalf of the players and have also promised to investigate the matter.

We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to our team-mates, the head coach, the club and especially the supporters for the events which have been the subject of widespread and negative publicity.

We freely acknowledge and apologise for the break of curfew which we accept represented a breach of the standards of professionalism required of us as representatives of West Bromwich Albion FC.

The club has informed us that it will now conduct its own inquiry into the incident and we will co-operate fully.

In the meantime, we would like to assure our supporters that this incident does not reflect the determination and resolve we possess to do all we can to recover a difficult season.