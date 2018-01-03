Home > Sports > Football >

Premier League :  Tight festive fixtures will kill players - Pep Guardiola


Premier League Tight festive fixtures will kill players - Pep Guardiola

The Spaniard has much worry over the tight fixtures of the EPL during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Tight festive fixtures will kill players-Pep Guardiola
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pep Guardiola says the festive period fixture in the English Premier League is ‘going to kill the players’ following Manchester City’s 3-1 win against Watford on Tuesday.

The Manchester City boss believes that the schedule is exhausting the players causing some to get injured and would in the end affect team play.

Gabriel Jesus is out for one to two months, while Kyle Walker also of Manchester City pulled up against Watford increasing the injury situation at the club.

READ MORE: Kotoko board chairman accused me of taking bribe- Ernest Sowah

"I know here in England the show must go on, but that's not normal guys," Guardiola told BBC Sport.

City are 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League in his second season in charge, their goals against Watford coming from Raheem Sterling, an own goal from Christian Kabasele and Sergio Aguero.

A former Spain international, Guardiola has previously managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich, both of whom play in leagues with winter breaks, and he has been a regular critic of England's festive schedule.

"We're going to kill the players," he said after the Watford game. "They play 11 months in a row. They have to protect them and play with quality and not quality. We have to think about the artists.

"I know it is not going to change but for what? Life would survive without playing every two days. Nothing would happen."

Right-back Walker was holding his groin at the end of Tuesday's game, and Guardiola says the club will have to "check it out".

"You can play every three, four or five days but not play every two days because at the end it happens [injuries] like with Kyle Walker or yesterday with other players," he added.

"I am not saying you have to change the amazing thing that you play on Boxing Day and the people can watch at home all around the world - but you cannot play a tough game at midday at Selhurst Park, come back, the people can celebrate New Year's Eve and then play two days later.

"The people who understand about that, they say it is impossible to recover 48 hours after a game. That is not basketball or tennis where you can play every day or every two days - here the players need recovery.

"And maybe Kyle will be out but you see how many players have got muscular problems in that period.

"ChristI think this is not going to happen because tradition is tradition but just think about it a little for the players please - they are artists, the reason why all together we are here.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: David Silva absence explained by prematurely-born baby boy Football David Silva absence explained by prematurely-born baby boy
David Accam: Black Stars striker- It is my dream to play for Hearts of Oak David Accam Black Stars striker- It is my dream to play for Hearts of Oak
Football: Besiktas deny agreement with Everton for Tosun sale Football Besiktas deny agreement with Everton for Tosun sale
Football: Aguero content to see out contract at City Football Aguero content to see out contract at City
Riches To Rags: Emmanuel Eboue was cursed by his ex-girlfriend- Kwaku Bonsam Riches To Rags Emmanuel Eboue was cursed by his ex-girlfriend- Kwaku Bonsam
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Andre Ayew finishes 2017 as West Ham's top scorer in Premier League Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre Ayew finishes 2017 as West Ham's top scorer in Premier League

Recommended Videos

Black Star: Asamoah Gyan wishes for second chance to retake 2010 World Cup penalty Black Star Asamoah Gyan wishes for second chance to retake 2010 World Cup penalty
Football: 7 Ghanaian footballers who can be President Football 7 Ghanaian footballers who can be President
Football: Argentinian striker left injured by firework explosion Football Argentinian striker left injured by firework explosion



Top Articles

1 Ex-Ivory Coast International Eboue isolated himself from his family upon...bullet
2 Photo This statue of Michael Essien depicts his legendary statusbullet
3 Ghana Premier League Kotoko board chairman accused me of taking...bullet
4 Riches To Rags Emmanuel Eboue was cursed by his ex-girlfriend-...bullet
5 Video This is how Gyan marked 31st night in churchbullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Top 6 transfers for the year 2017bullet
7 CAF Awards Gala Hollywood star Boris Kodjoe arrives in Ghana...bullet
8 Transfer News Cristiano Ronaldo hands Real Madrid his...bullet
9 Transfer News Nike uses Coutinho name to advertise new...bullet
10 Honour SWAG releases list of nominees for 43rd Awards...bullet

Top Videos

1 Football Argentinian striker left injured by firework explosionbullet
2 New Year How soccer stars ushered in 2018bullet
3 Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Ebouebullet
4 Back to Chelsea Michael Essien visits 'daddy' Jose Mourinho at Old...bullet
5 Football 7 controversial Black Stars moments in 2017bullet
6 Lost Footballers Top Ghanaian footballers who were totally...bullet
7 Football Kane breaks scoring record.bullet
8 Football Essien warns Chelseabullet
9 Video Sammy Kuffour shows respect to 1971 African Player...bullet
10 Football Ghanaian players who could have done better...bullet

Football

Accam.jpg
Ghanaian Players Abroad David Accam wants to play for Hearts of Oak
Conte says having a trainer on the Chelsea staff who is an expert in relaxation techniques has been a real boon
Football Exuberant Conte seeks respite in yoga
Then-Manchester City player Trevor Sinclair celebrates at the final whistle as City beat Arsenal after their English Premier League football match August 26, 2006
Football BBC drops football pundit Sinclair after he admits racial abuse
The 29-year-old fan favourite has struggled with injury over the past two seasons
Football Japan pin-up Uchida returns home after Germany spell