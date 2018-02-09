President Akufo-Addo to build astroturf in each constituency

news

President Akufo-Addo has promised to build an astroturf in each of the 275 constituencies in Ghana.

The President said this at the State of the Nations Address on Thursday at the House of Parliament to fulfil his campaign promise of ‘One Constituency One Artificial Football Turf’

Football has been the passion of the nation and for the game to develop there is the need to put in place facilities to help unearth talent.

And Akufo-Addo who has football at heart has promised Ghanaians that his government will put up 275 artificial turfs on a constituency base to reaffirm his quest to deliver on his campaign promise.

“Government also remains committed to the development of football in the country,” he said during his State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

“We are constructing a number of football pitches in the Zongos and across the rest of the country, to aid in the revival of colts football, which has been responsible for the production of talents like Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah.”

A deal between Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited and Turkish company, HATKO, was agreed late last year to roll out the ‘One Constituency One Artificial Football Turf’ project in Ghana.

The Project has already begun and Madina the first beneficiary is expected to realise it n March