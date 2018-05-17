Home > Sports > Football >

President of Peru backs Guerrero over World Cup doping ban


Football President of Peru backs Guerrero over World Cup doping ban

The president of Peru Martin Vizcarra is backing national team captain Paolo Guerrero's battle to overturn a doping ban and play at the 2018 World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Peru skipper Paolo Guerrero has high level backing in his bid to overturn a doping ban and appear at the World Cup play

Peru skipper Paolo Guerrero has high level backing in his bid to overturn a doping ban and appear at the World Cup

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The president of Peru Martin Vizcarra is backing national team captain Paolo Guerrero's battle to overturn a doping ban and play at the 2018 World Cup.

Guerrero was slapped with a 14-month ban on Monday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland over a positive cocaine test and will miss the June 14-July 15 World Cup in Russia.

Peru's head of state announced Wednesday that Guerrero would file an appeal with the Federal Court in Switzerland to fight the ban.

Vizcarra told a press conference the player and his lawyers "will appeal to the Swiss federal court, indicating that the (CAS) ruling did not respect guarantees of due process and demanding its annulment".

He said the Peruvian embassy in Switzerland "will support the initiatives of the defence of Guerrero before the Swiss federal court to overturn the suspension".

Guerrero, who plays as a striker for Brazilian giants Flamengo, had been included in Peru's preliminary 25-man World Cup squad announced on Sunday.

But on Monday CAS, hearing an appeal from the player against a six-month ban for testing positive for traces of cocaine, increased the suspension to 14 months, ruling him out of the World Cup and sidelining him until January 2019.

The setback left Guerrero distraught.

"I'm a victim of injustice. "I didn't expect it, I'm sad I won't be playing. They've taken my dream away from me," he said in Lima on Tuesday.

Guerrero was initially banned for one year after traces of the recreational drug, which is on the banned list of the World Anti-Doping Agency, were found in a sample following a World Cup qualifier against Argentina on October 5 last year.

World football's ruling body FIFA reduced the ban to six months on appeal last December. That ban ended on May 3, making Guerrero eligible to play at the June 14-July 15 World Cup in Russia.

The emblematic Peru captain, however, wanted the ban annulled and appealed against the six-month suspension.

Peru face France, Australia and Denmark in Group C at the World Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: She's gloving it: China goalkeeper rejected catwalk for football Football She's gloving it: China goalkeeper rejected catwalk for football
On Thursday: Zylofon Media to launch mega sponsorship for GPL On Thursday Zylofon Media to launch mega sponsorship for GPL
Football: Griezmann fires Atletico Madrid to Europa League title Football Griezmann fires Atletico Madrid to Europa League title
Football: Griezmann fires Atletico Madrid to Europa League title Football Griezmann fires Atletico Madrid to Europa League title
Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madrid Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madrid
Football: 'Just the beginning' for Marseille, says owner McCourt Football 'Just the beginning' for Marseille, says owner McCourt

Recommended Videos

Sports: Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash Sports Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash
Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame...bullet
2 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cupbullet
3 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption in...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani...bullet
5 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with...bullet
6 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand clubbullet
8 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece...bullet
10 Like Father Like Son Marcelo’s son completes header...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
7 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

Specialist: Alexis Sanchez scored his eighth goal in eight games at Wembley in the semi-final
Football Wembley specialist Sanchez seeks familiar FA Cup liftoff at United
Thibaut Courtois faces a defining period with Chelsea and Belgium
Football Crunch time for Chelsea's Courtois
Former US football coach said his side was still in a developmental cycle building towards 2018 when they suffered the defeats that prompted his dismissal
Football US would be heading to World Cup under me - Klinsmann
Antoine Griezmann celebrates with his family after winning the Europa League
Football Griezmann dismisses transfer talk after 'dream' final