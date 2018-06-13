Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

PSG escape UEFA sanctions but remain under scrutiny


Football PSG escape UEFA sanctions but remain under scrutiny

UEFA have closed their financial fair-play case against Paris Saint-Germain after the Qatari-backed French Ligue 1 champions were cleared of any wrongdoing on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
UEFA have closed their financial fair-play case against Paris Saint-Germain after the Qatari-backed French Ligue 1 champions were cleared of any wrongdoing on Wednesday play

UEFA have closed their financial fair-play case against Paris Saint-Germain after the Qatari-backed French Ligue 1 champions were cleared of any wrongdoing on Wednesday

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

UEFA have closed their financial fair-play case against Paris Saint-Germain after the Qatari-backed French Ligue 1 champions were cleared of any wrongdoing on Wednesday.

The UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) had been monitoring PSG's 'break-even requirement' for 2015, 2016 and 2017.

"Compliance with the break-even requirement for the 2018 financial year will remain under close scrutiny," UEFA said.

The French champions now have some breathing space to move out a string of players before the start of next season.

PSG observers claim the club are open to offers for Javier Pastore, Gonzalo Guedes, Angel Di Maria and Adrien Rabiot, and hope to cover Neymar's transfer fee that way.

Wage bills will also be slashed as Thiago Motta has retired and Hatem Ben Arfa is out of contract.

The club have just hired a new coach in Germany's Thomas Tuchel and on top of his personal transfer targets, the clubs owners are said to be close to bringing veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to Paris.

UEFA opened an investigation into PSG's compliance with FFP rules at the start of this season, just weeks after they completed deals to sign Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar arrived for a world-record fee of 222 million euros ($264 million) from Barcelona, while the club also signed Mbappe on loan from Monaco but with an agreement to sign the teen sensation in a 180 million-euro deal at the end of this campaign.

British newspaper the Financial Times in April claimed PSG had "overstated" sponsorship contracts to the tune of 200 million euros.

In 2014 UEFA deemed PSG had artificially inflated their income using a sponsorship deal with another Qatari state-owned enterprise, the Qatar Tourism Authority.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

The Numbers: All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cup The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cup
Red Handed: Journalist assaulted for having sex with Football boss’ wife Red Handed Journalist assaulted for having sex with Football boss’ wife
Football: US, Mexico and Canada win race to host 2026 World Cup Football US, Mexico and Canada win race to host 2026 World Cup
Football: Golden oldies? Argentina have World Cup's oldest squad Football Golden oldies? Argentina have World Cup's oldest squad
Football: Brazil better prepared now than in 2014 - Paulinho Football Brazil better prepared now than in 2014 - Paulinho
Football: Split on geopolitics, North America unites with winning World Cup bid Football Split on geopolitics, North America unites with winning World Cup bid

Recommended Videos

Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player



Top Articles

1 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana...bullet
2 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
3 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after FIFA banbullet
4 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
5 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
6 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
7 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in...bullet
8 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in...bullet
9 Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for lifebullet
10 Defamation suit Anas can’t silence me with lawsuit –...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
9 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Veiled: Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas poses during an interview with AFP. His latest investigative documentary, 'Number 12', has led to the dissolution of the Ghana Football Association and the resignation of its boss
Football Exposing corruption with Ghana's hidden camera king
Fernando Hierro is taking charge of Spain at the World Cup
Football Spain sack Lopetegui, hire Hierro on eve of World Cup
England fans wave flags in the sunshine ahead of the International friendly football match against Nigeria at Wembley stadium in London on June 2, 2018
Football Over 1,000 England hooligans blocked from Russia trip
Fernando Hierro (right) will lead Spain at the World Cup
Football What next for Spain after shock Lopetegui sacking?