Home > Sports > Football >

PSG goalkeeper Areola keen to stay amid Buffon rumours


Football PSG goalkeeper Areola keen to stay amid Buffon rumours

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola says he intends to stay and fight for the number one shirt despite talk of Italy great Gianluigi Buffon joining the French champions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Areola has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in Ligue 1 this season play

Areola has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in Ligue 1 this season

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola says he intends to stay and fight for the number one shirt despite talk of Italy great Gianluigi Buffon joining the French champions.

"I think I've shown this season I have exactly the level it takes to be the number one goalkeeper," Areola said in an interview with French daily Le Parisien published on Saturday.

"If I don't remain the first choice that would mean the season I've just had will be for nothing," added the 25-year-old who is part of France's squad for the World Cup.

"What happens next in my PSG career will be sorted out after the World Cup."

After splitting time with Kevin Trapp last season, Areola played every minute of PSG's Champions League campaign this term while keeping 16 clean sheets in 33 Ligue 1 appearances.

"For the moment, I haven't been in touch with management," Areola said. "I don't know what they want to do. One thing is certain: if they give me the chance to stay at PSG, I will accept it without hesitation."

"Now, if they don't let me have the same amount of playing time, things will certainly be different."

Reports in both France and Italy this week have suggested Buffon, 40, could move to PSG this summer after he announced he will leave Juventus at the end of the season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Emmanuel Boateng: Ghanaian midfielder to miss Levante's final La Liga game of the season Emmanuel Boateng Ghanaian midfielder to miss Levante's final La Liga game of the season
Football: Postponed Ajaccio-Le Havre playoff moved to Sunday Football Postponed Ajaccio-Le Havre playoff moved to Sunday
Football: Jaded Marseille prepare for Champions League last chance Football Jaded Marseille prepare for Champions League last chance
Football: Isco to Vardy and back again - how Charlie I'Anson became English pioneer in Spain Football Isco to Vardy and back again - how Charlie I'Anson became English pioneer in Spain
Football: Chelsea future shouldn't depend on Cup final: Conte Football Chelsea future shouldn't depend on Cup final: Conte
Football: I'll never hate Chelsea fans, says Mourinho Football I'll never hate Chelsea fans, says Mourinho

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squadbullet
2 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madridbullet
3 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose -...bullet
4 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas Partey...bullet
5 Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
6 Official GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier Leaguebullet
7 Number 12 GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnrbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian goalie Razak Brimah...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to...bullet
10 Football Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Parma has had a checkered history, going from a string of European titles in te 1990s to being relegated to the Serie D in 2015
Football Three years after going bust, Parma back in Italy's Serie A
Peru captain Paolo Guerrero -- shown here last month at a Copa Libertadores match against Paranaense in Curitiba -- has been suspended from Brazilian team Flamengo
Football Flamengo suspend disgraced Peru star Guerrero
The team bus of French second division side Le Havre came under attack as it approached the stadium of playoff rivals Ajaccio
Football Rowdy Ajaccio fans force postponement of Le Havre clash
Peru captain Paolo Guerrero -- shown here last month at a Copa Libertadores match between Flamengo and Paranaense in Curitiba -- has been suspended by his Brazilian team
Football Flamengo suspend disgraced Peru star Guerrero