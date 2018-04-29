PSG say Neymar will return to Paris before World Cup

news

Paris Saint-Germain responded to reports from Brazil on Neymar's fitness by suggesting on Sunday that his recovery from injury would continue in France.

Neymar has been in Brazil since undergoing surgery on a broken foot and is aiming to be fit for the World Cup in Russia, with the five-time champions' first game against Switzerland on June 17.

PSG said that their star player would soon be returning to the club's training ground outside Paris.

"The rest of the rehabilitation programme will take place in the coming days in Brazil and at (PSG's) Ooredoo training centre," said the club in a statement.

The French champions added that Neymar's doctors Rodrigo Lasmar and Eric Rolland examined the player in Brazil on Saturday.

"This report confirmed a very satisfactory development of the foot and ankle injuries," said PSG.

On Friday Lasmar told Brazilian TV that "Neymar is recovering the best way possible.... and the expectation is that he will arrive well-prepared so he can take part in excellent World Cup training".

Neymar has said he would not he would not return to the pitch until at least May 17. PSG's last Ligue 1 match is at Caen on May 29.

The 26-year-old forward -- the most expensive player in history -- broke a bone in his right foot on February 26 during his team's 3-0 win over rivals Marseille.